The Clear Lake Area Concert Association (CLACA) has announced its 2023-2024 season, and invites new members to join the CLACA at its upcoming show. "How Sweet it Is," is the final show of CLACA's 2022-2023 season. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at E.B. Stillman Auditorium, 1601 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake.

In "How Sweet it Is," awarded singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Leslie's warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique brings life to James Taylor’s incredible catalog of songs in an authentic and spellbinding concert event.

The 2023-2024 season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, with Divas 3, featuring three female singers with powerhouse voices singing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s. Partial set list includes 60s Girl Group Medley, Wind Beneath My Wings, Total Eclipse of the Heart, I Will Always Love You, My Heart Will Go On, Disco Medley, Adele Medley, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and more.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, take a trip down under with guitar virtuoso Joe Robinson. Born and raised into a musical family in the Australian bush, Robinson began playing guitar when he was just nine years old, and won first place on the "Australia’s Got Talent" television show at age 16. His live one-man acoustic/electric show is an energetic display of fleet fingers and witty, finely-crafted lyrics delivered with his personable Aussie charisma.

The season will wrap up on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with a show celebrating the 1970s queens of rock–Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell and more. "Feels Like Home" is a folk rock show created by musician, actor, podcast host, and makeup artist Tina Scariano. Tina has performed at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club, and toured the country as lead singer of A Band Called Honalee, featured by CLACA in 2016.

Memberships for the entire CLACA 2023-2024 season are $50 for an adult, $100 for a family (single household; students are free), and include admission to three shows in Clear Lake plus the upcoming show on May 10, as well as the opportunity to attend over 15 additional shows in the nearby reciprocal communities of Algona, Forest City, Osage, and Albert Lea, Minnesota. Memberships will be available at the door of the upcoming show, at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (205 Main Avenue), or Grabinski Law Office (1102 8th Avenue Ct. South, both in Clear Lake.

For questions or to reserve a membership, visit www.clearlakeconcerts.org or call 641-529-1964.