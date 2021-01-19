Clear Lake boys ranked No. 9 in latest AP basketball poll

After eight consecutive victories from the Clear Lake boys' basketball team, the sportswriters of Iowa had little choice. The Lions are finally ranked in the state polls.
The Lions come in at No. 9 in Class 3A in the latest AP Poll, after a week where they beat Charles City by 12 points, and St. Edmond by 33. Last week, the team made its first appearance, in the "others receiving votes" category.
But with a 10-1 overall record, the Lions leapfrogged Glenwood for the No. 9 spot.
In Class 2A, no area teams were named to the top 10, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura received three votes after its exciting comeback victory over Osage on Saturday and a 10-2 record.
In 1A, Lake Mills stayed put at No. 2 behind North Linn, while West Fork fell out of the top 10 after its 68-41 loss to Iowa Falls-Alden last week.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, 12-0
2. Lake Mills, 11-0: The Bulldogs are a perfect 11-0 on the season, and have been particularly dominant of late, with four straight game where the offense scored at least 70 points. In that time, the Bulldogs' average winning margin has been 35 points. Senior Dashawn Linnen leads the team with 217 total points, while Caleb Bacon has pulled in 112 rebounds. If the Bulldogs can stay this hot, they have a very real shot at bringing home the program's first ever-state title.
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 9-0
4. Easton Valley, 13-0
5. Springville, 14-1
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, 11-1
7. St. Mary's, Remsen, 10-1
8. Montezuma, 11-2
9. Grand View Christian, 9-1
10. Wapsie Valley, 8-2
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 10-0
2. Dike-New Hartford, 9-1
3. AHSTW, 11-1
4. West Branch, 9-0
5. Spirit Lake, 12-1
6. Western Christian, 9-3
7. Des Moines Christian, 10-1
8. Denver, 10-2
9. OABCIG, 10-1
10. Pekin, 12-1
Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 3: The Cardinals got three votes in this week's poll, after storming back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Osage. With five seniors leading the way on offense and an 10-2 overall record, the Cardinals are a postseason threat. The Jan. 29 rematch against Lake Mills looms large, and could decide the conference title.
Class 3A
1. Pella, 10-0
2. Carroll, 10-0
3. Davenport Assumption, 10-1
4. Ballard, 8-1
5. Monticello, 10-0
6. Dallas Center-Grimes, 8-1
7. Solon, 10-1
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque, 9-2
9. Clear Lake, 10-1: Since the Lions' 54-46 loss to Humboldt back on Dec 11, the team has been on fire. Clear Lake has won eight straight games, and will battle Algona on Tuesday night for the North Central Conference lead. Junior Carson Toebe and senior Andrew Formanek continue to lead the team on offense, and rank 11th and 15th in the Class 3A, with 182 and 178 points on the season, respectively. If the Lions beat the Bulldogs, there doesn't seem to be much standing in the way of a deep postseason run.
10. Glenwood, 9-2
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls, 7-0
2. Waukee, 4-1
3. Johnston, 3-1
4. Ankeny Centennial, 6-1
5. West Des Moines Valley, 6-1
6. Iowa City Liberty, 5-1
7. Dubuque Hempstead, 3-0
8. Lincoln Council Bluffs, 7-3
9. Hoover, 3-0
10. North Scott, 7-2
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.