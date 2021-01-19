Clear Lake boys ranked No. 9 in latest AP basketball poll



GHV vs. Osage final minute GHV senior Kevin Meyers made the final three throw with 0.5 seconds left, to seal the Cardinals' 67-66 win over the Green Devils.

After eight consecutive victories from the Clear Lake boys' basketball team, the sportswriters of Iowa had little choice. The Lions are finally ranked in the state polls.

The Lions come in at No. 9 in Class 3A in the latest AP Poll, after a week where they beat Charles City by 12 points, and St. Edmond by 33. Last week, the team made its first appearance, in the "others receiving votes" category.

But with a 10-1 overall record, the Lions leapfrogged Glenwood for the No. 9 spot.

In Class 2A, no area teams were named to the top 10, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura received three votes after its exciting comeback victory over Osage on Saturday and a 10-2 record.

In 1A, Lake Mills stayed put at No. 2 behind North Linn, while West Fork fell out of the top 10 after its 68-41 loss to Iowa Falls-Alden last week.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, 12-0