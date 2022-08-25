Classic cars to visit state parks in Winnebago, Hancock Counties Sept. 13-14

Winnebago County State Parks Pilot Knob and Rice Lake are on the list for a classic car tour led by a 1930 Ford Model A on Sept. 13. It will show support for state parks in Iowa.

Area residents are asked to hop in their favorite cars, fire up the engine, roll down the windows, turn up the radio, and put on their biggest smiles. They too can hit the road to show their support and enjoy the day tours.

The crew for Anna Rea the 1930 Ford Model A, invites everybody to drive along for the visit to Pilot Knob State Park and Rice Lake State Park. While the tour will emphasize vintage or classic cars, participants can join the fun in any vehicle of their choice.

People wanting to tour Pilot Knob State Park can join the tour group at the Winnebago County Courthouse at 126 S. Clark Street in Forest City at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. The tour will depart Forest City in time to arrive at Pilot Knob State Park by 10 a.m.

There will be a windshield tour of the park and a short presentation given by park staff. Upon leaving Pilot Knob State Park, the tour will proceed to Rice Lake State Park. People interested in joining the tour for Rice Lake State Park can do so by being at the Casey’s General Store at 101 N. Lake Street in Lake Mills by 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. The tour will depart Lake Mills in time to arrive at Rice Lake by 2 p.m.

The tour will continue into Hancock County on Sept. 14, visiting Crystal Lake Park and Eagle Lake State Park.

Crew members are Kevin Szcodronski of Ankeny and Ann Raisch of Eldora. They will be leading the tour in the original 1930 Ford Model A affectionately named Anna Rea. The tour will ultimately visit all 94 state parks in Iowa.

People can participate in the tour for as many visits to state parks as they desire. There is no fee, however participants are asked to please contact Kevin in advance to help organizer better plan the tour. People can email Kevin Szcodronski by at skidia3@outlook.com or phone 515-240-7668. More information about the tour can be found on the website: www.annareamodela.com.

In addition to showing support for state parks in Iowa, the purpose of the tour is to recognize the contributions that state parks provide to quality of life, celebrate the Iowa State Parks Centennial, and enjoy traveling along Iowa’s most scenic roadways at a leisurely pace.

A challenge to everyone is to drive at Anna Rea’s cruising speed of 40 mile per hour. Tour participants will visit Iowa’s most beautiful areas and meet some of its best people. They will get a glimpse of wildlife in road ditches, have more time to enjoy barn art, wave at oncoming drivers, and beep the horn to greet people along the route.