Class of 2025 begins at Iowa

This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row, according to a press release.
The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class.
Twelve members of the Class of 2025 are from Mitchell County. They include:
Jacienah Amoloja of Stacyville (Major: Psychology)
Ellie Bobinet of Osage (Major: Nursing Interest)
Ainsley Brooker of Osage (Major: Radiation Sciences Interest)
Ainsley Dodd of Osage (Major: Environmental Engineering)
Kiley Hanft of Nora Springs (Major: Pre-Physician Assistant Program)
Avery Marley of Osage (Major: Nursing-RN)
Logan Martin of Osage (Major: Computer Science and Engineering)
Olivia Mayer of Saint Ansgar (Major: Elementary Education Interest)
Christa Merten of Stacyville (Major: Nursing-RN)
Mary Miller of Osage (Major: Therapeutic Recreation Interest)
Kyleigh Nerland of Osage (Major: Psychology)