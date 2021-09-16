 Skip to main content
Class of 2025 begins at Iowa
  • Updated
This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row, according to a press release.

The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class.

Twelve members of the Class of 2025 are from Mitchell County. They include:

Jacienah Amoloja of Stacyville (Major: Psychology)

Ellie Bobinet of Osage (Major: Nursing Interest)

Ainsley Brooker of Osage (Major: Radiation Sciences Interest)

Ainsley Dodd of Osage (Major: Environmental Engineering)

Kiley Hanft of Nora Springs (Major: Pre-Physician Assistant Program)

Avery Marley of Osage (Major: Nursing-RN)

Logan Martin of Osage (Major: Computer Science and Engineering)

Olivia Mayer of Saint Ansgar (Major: Elementary Education Interest)

Christa Merten of Stacyville (Major: Nursing-RN)

Mary Miller of Osage (Major: Therapeutic Recreation Interest)

Kyleigh Nerland of Osage (Major: Psychology)

Jonah Roney-Patrick of Osage (Major: Engineering Interest)

University of Iowa
