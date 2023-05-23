Forest City High School 2023 graduates celebrated challenges overcome that will help them face life challenges beyond high school in a May 21 commencement ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies Kyra Gibbs noted how much of the graduates’ lives had been spent in school, noting that it was important to recognize all the people who helped them make it to graduation day. She said that the Class of 2023 endured its share of hardships that forged its character.

“Each and every one of these graduates has been through a lot and overcame so much,” said Gibbs, citing a support system that included parents/guardians as well as school teachers, coaches, staff, administration.

Lilian Nelson spoke of breaking free and embracing your authentic self. She noted it was a time of learning and self-discovery for everyone in the class, but with different pathways going forward.

“It can be hard to break free, even though it’s a happy moment,” Nelson said.

She said everyone may find different questions and answers, but for a number of individuals, it is simply a matter of breaking free from whatever holds them back. She said it often takes courage to forge ahead.

“Look around at everyone who is here today,” Nelson continued. “We are so blessed to have all these people here to support us.”

Whether moving on to college, military service, a job, or other training or education, Nelson noted it was a time of new beginnings and opportunities for all graduates. She called it a time for them to meet other people and to take full advantage of new opportunities.

Carson Strukel spoke about leaving the security of the school they’ve known and heading into the unknown.

“Class of 2023, I’m glad we made it,” said Strukel, noting that they had overcome so much, including the pandemic, and had learned important lessons such as practicing gratitude.

“Be grateful for what’s around you and try to give it back,” Strukel said. “Stop, take a deep breath and soak it all in.”

Before presenting the Class of 2023, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann told graduates “we applaud you and wish you the best in your future endeavors.” School Board Member Troy Thompson, School Board Chair Gary Ludwig, and FCHS Principal Ken Baker helped award student diplomas.

The FCHS Class of 2023 included 77 members. A number of them received additional academic distinctions.

Gold academic medal recipients for 3.8-4.0 grade-point average included Katelyn Beenken, Kyra Gibbs, Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Ethan Johnson, Karly Lambert, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Melissa Osborne, Parker Sharp, Avery Smith, Carson Strukel, Adian Thongsavath, Elliana Warren, and Jadyn Wooge.

Silver academic medal recipients for 3.6-3.79 grade-point average included Madison Branstad, Eimmy Vazquez, Lillian Holtan, Cesar Lechuga, Lilian Nelson, Levi Olson, Karrissa Osborn, Connor Sopko, Braden Swearingen, and Josiah Welch.

In addition, Alex Isebrand, Ethan Johnson, and Parker Sharp earned the Seal of Biliteracy while AFS exchange student Panvad Sukitjakamin received her certificate of completion.

Of course, the class colors were the school colors of red and white while the class flower consisted of red and white tulips. The Class of 2023 motto was “Have a great rest of your day. If I never see you again, have a great rest of your life. Go do something positive! (Mr. Crail)”

The Forest City Concert Choir, under the direction of Annika Andrews, performed “Homeward Bound, Swing Low, Sail High,” and “Will the Circle be Unbroken.” Commencement pianist was Beth Snyder.

Avery Smith provided a brief thank you message from the Class of 2023 and senior slideshow created by Carson Strukel was shown.