Class of 2021 graduates from Osage
After a year filled with uncertainty, the graduates of Osage's Class of 2021 have switched their tassels.

2021 Osage graduation cap throw

The Osage Class of 2021 toss their caps in the air after graduation ceremonies on May 16.

On May 16, parents, friends and relatives gathered in the high school gym to wish their loved ones farewell, one filled with tears and joy. This year, students did not know if school would stay in-person, especially after the spike in COVID-19 in November; they did not know if a sporting event or other extracurricular event would get cancelled; and they did not know if a family member in the high-risk group would get sick. Either way, after 2020, this year's ceremony was a move toward normality, as graduates took their next step in life.

