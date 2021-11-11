City-wide Thanksgiving returning to Osage

For several years, Osage Life Church has celebrated Thanksgiving with the entire community. All are welcome. None are turned away.

In 2021, this family reunion will take place at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage. The event is free.

“My wife and I are from Oklahoma, and we’re used to big Thanksgiving dinners with our family,” said Life Church lead pastor Steven White. “When we moved up here, there was no family, so we just met with some local people.”

That was when Becky Johnson of BecMar Diner in Osage suggested White think bigger and open the event to the city.

The first big meal was held at the American Legion, with 150 people gathered. The following year, the Cedar River Complex provided the hospitality for 250 people.

Then COVID-19 arrived, and there was no physical location. However, the group of pilgrims provided take-outs for 300 people.

In 2021, White expects 400 people. He said the event grows every year by 50 to 100 participants.

Because of the lingering side effects of the pandemic, there will still be those who stay home rather than gather in public. As of Nov. 9, White estimated 150 take-out meals ordered, most to institutions such as nursing homes.

“We always try to make it feel like an actual family Thanksgiving,” White said. “Everything is cooked wonderfully. It’s a beautiful meal, and we decorate to make it feel like home. We want people to realize we all appreciate one another.”

The chef this year is Bradley Ringhofer. In the food service business he is often busy on Thanksgiving, so cooking the city-wide meals made sense.

Ringhofer works for the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation and the Cedar Valley Ex-Press food truck.

“He has the mindset to know how many turkeys we need,” White said. “If we say let’s push this and try for 500 next year, he can immediately make those types of calculations. Without someone like him, we couldn’t pull this off.”

Invaluable

Over the past few years, White has seen an increase in the number of people experiencing financial difficulties.

“There’s been a sense of instability and fear,” he said, “that things aren’t what they used to be. You can see that and sense it.”

Some people are simply saving more and not spending as much, making the sentimental traditions of the holidays into burdens rather than celebrations. Others have lost their jobs and have not recovered.

White can empathize, having grown up poor. After his parents divorced, his mother worked at a foundry. Because she was short, her employers fitted her with an asbestos suit and stuck her in the oven to clean it out. It was a hazardous, minimum wage job with no health insurance.

Many of those years, White’s church family provided their meals.

“It’s not unusual to feel like you’re a second class citizen,” White said of being financially strapped. “One of the things we wanted is for everyone to feel they’re being treated the same. We try not to distinguish between the volunteers and those eating the meal.”

The event began as a potluck dinner in the basement of Life Church. Around 20 to 50 people participated. Now, they rely on restaurants preparing the food, and because they invite the city, it must be a commercialized kitchen.

“You’ll have people with financial needs,” White said. “You’ll have elderly people whose family is not around. They would be stuck at home if it wasn’t for this.

“Then you’ll have all the volunteers come in. There’s no class distinction. Everybody is coming and eating together. We swap out the volunteers and have them go out to eat with everybody. It’s just like a big family event with 200, 300 or 400 people. It’s pretty incredible.”

It allows for a family that is struggling to have a full Thanksgiving meal. There are also games for the community to play together, with a musician and Christmas music. They prepare for the next holiday by singing carols.

“We need the restaurants to participate and help, and they’ve been incredible in doing that,” he said.

It is not just people struggling financially. It is people who are alone, who want a sense of community. White says the city wide Thanksgiving is invaluable.

“Especially now, with people being isolated because of COVID," he said. "Having a sense of community is huge for mental health.

“I think this year’s city-wide Thanksgiving is probably the most important one we’ve done. I’m worried that without community loving one another and pulling together and sharing, that we could end up seeing a lot of tragedy.”

Strangers

Ringhofer began cooking the turkeys and preparing the meals when the event was at the CRC. The Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation teamed up with the community to make it happen, according to Ringhofer.

“Steven (White) hits the ground running in February or March,” he said. That is when those involved begin planning the next year’s city-wide Thanksgiving. They touch base again in summer.

“Steven makes everything happen, Ringhofer added. "Then, on the day of Thanksgiving, I make everything happen.

“Right now we’re gung ho. We start the meal next week. The restaurants pitch in and make some of the meals. A lot of the physical food work can be passed around a little bit. It’s community driven.”

Ringhofer has lived in the Twin Cities, Seattle and the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington State. His culinary vocations took him far away from Osage, where he graduated from high school in 2010, before he returned to his roots.

“Being able to help with these things, it makes you realize why you live in a small town,” he said.

For him, Thanksgiving tradition included the start of Green Devils wrestling. He could not eat too much, but he did not complain. He was with friends.

“Thanksgiving is more about the giving side,” Ringhofer said. “And Christmas is more about the family side, I believe.”

White would like to organize a Christmas meal, but it is more difficult to find volunteers at that time.

Both White and Ringhofer enjoy watching strangers dine together, and within a few hours those strangers are talking and laughing as though sitting at a dining room table at a family Thanksgiving.

“For some reason, food and table bond strangers together,” White said.

Perhaps the most miraculous sight at the city-wide Thanksgiving are the volunteers who have willingly given up their own holiday traditions. Many families agree to help, and they arrive early in the morning and do not leave until late in the afternoon.

“They’ve given up their entire day so they can serve their community,” White said. “I see a lot of that. It’s a huge sacrifice.”

“It warms your heart,” Ringhofer said.

Details

This year’s meal lasts from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. It is free. There are two ways to order takeout or delivery. One is the Facebook page, Osage City Wide Thanksgiving. The other is to call 641-732-3187, which will go to an answering machine to provide directions, and within a few days there will be a callback to confirm the order.

White says the event still needs volunteers and fundraising.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

