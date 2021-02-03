City vaccinations slow due to regulations

In Osage, crews are moving snow and cutting trees. What they are not doing is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public works director Jerry Dunlay is hopeful his people will soon be inoculated.
In some areas of the country, the recent winter storms have delayed delivery. A vaccine shortage is another possible culprit. In some places, confusion over guidelines has caused delays.
In Mitchell County, it is unclear whether any these factors have changed timelines, or if it is something else.
“We’re on a list,” Dunlay said. “We’re nonessential workers – our water guy and sewer guy – we’re considered nonessential. So, I guess if something happens to [Water Superintendent Gary Schneider], nobody gets any water.”
This is counter to what was reported at the Osage City Council meeting on Jan. 11.
At that time, mayor Steve Cooper said he was told that city workers, public works crews and those at City Hall were considered essential workers.
“The mayor set this up,” Dunlay said. “If someone cancels at the last minute, and they know we’re all close, they’ll call us, they have our cell phone numbers, and someone will zip right down and get it.”
The vaccine must be thawed to be used. It cannot be refrozen. If there are cancellations without substitutes to receive a shot, that batch will spoil.
Osage has already taken advantage of this cancellation policy. On Jan. 29, fire chief Kurt Angell received his COVID-19 vaccination. The only side effect he felt was a sore arm. When he receives his follow-up shot at the end of February, the side effects are reported to be worse the second round through.
The fire department would be a big loss. It could cost lives if COVID-19 ever swept through the station, if there was a shortage of personnel to fight fires.
“He and Gary were on the top of the list,” Dunlay said.
“The way it’s been explained to me was that people sign up,” Cooper said. “First of all, they don’t know when they’re going to be getting the vaccine, and they don’t know how much they’re going to get.
“There is a protocol. They do have to follow CDC and State of Iowa guidelines. Initially, [Mitchell County Public Health] said all city employees would be considered essential workers. But they did get directives from the state that said that they were not to be considered essential workers.”
Mitchell County Public Health repeated the plan for cancellations that Dunlay outlined.
“When people sign up for it and then cancel at the last minute, she says we already have the vaccine thawed out. Rather than dump it, they’d rather use it,” Cooper said.
Mitchell County Public Health says cancellations happen often, Cooper noted. Some sign up for it, then at the last minute decide to forgo the vaccine. He expects city workers to continue to be vaccinated.
“They got 100 doses today,” Judy Voaklander said, “and they were gone like that.”
Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said that only two of his officers had signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the first round of shots was over. Angell reported passing a list out to the fire department. Some of his personnel requested the vaccine, while others declined.
While a shortage of vaccine might be involved, if there is an inefficient system of delivery, the amount of shots is secondary.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.