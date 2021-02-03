City vaccinations slow due to regulations

Osage has already taken advantage of this cancellation policy. On Jan. 29, fire chief Kurt Angell received his COVID-19 vaccination. The only side effect he felt was a sore arm. When he receives his follow-up shot at the end of February, the side effects are reported to be worse the second round through.

The fire department would be a big loss. It could cost lives if COVID-19 ever swept through the station, if there was a shortage of personnel to fight fires.

“He and Gary were on the top of the list,” Dunlay said.

“The way it’s been explained to me was that people sign up,” Cooper said. “First of all, they don’t know when they’re going to be getting the vaccine, and they don’t know how much they’re going to get.

“There is a protocol. They do have to follow CDC and State of Iowa guidelines. Initially, [Mitchell County Public Health] said all city employees would be considered essential workers. But they did get directives from the state that said that they were not to be considered essential workers.”

Mitchell County Public Health repeated the plan for cancellations that Dunlay outlined.