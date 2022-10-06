City retains portions of longstanding Britt water tower to memorialize it

The vintage water tower that stood for eight decades in Britt was taken down in less than a day on Sept. 23.

The old water tower’s metal frame was taken apart with welding flames in sections that were lowered to the ground with a crane. Crews started setting up at 6 a.m. on the tower’s last day standing in Britt and had completed the job by 4 p.m.

Local residents noted fond memories of the old tower on the City of Britt Facebook page. Some of them asked for the iconic red light atop the tower to be saved. Others recalled climbing the ladder on the tower. Most expressed sadness in seeing it go, calling it iconic and a city landmark.

Britt City Administrator and Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra confirmed that the city did retain the light from the top of the water tower along with some legs to memorialize the old tower at the city’s new water treatment plant after it is completed. Ibarra also noted that it cost the city just over $35,520 to tear down the old water tower.

After some delay in knowing what to do about the old tower, which was tagged as a historical preservation piece by state officials, the city was allowed to take it down because it was structurally unsound.

City officials plan to memorialize it as sculpture for the new water plant. A plaque with the history of the 82-year-old tower will also be made and posted for public viewing at the new plant.