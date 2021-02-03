City of Osage tackles nuisance property

After several complaints, the situation at 1106 South 4th Street in Osage is a step closer to being resolved.
The property owned by Duane Ramker and is occupied by a tenant was discussed as one of the top properties receiving resident complaints.
“I drove down myself and saw it,” Osage City council member Judy Voaklander said. “It’s a mess. I know there are a lot of them out there.”
Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said there were complaints from the public about the Ramker residence. Often, it is a combination of receiving complaints and law enforcement patrol that brings a situation to a head.
Police chief Brian Wright said his department just drives around and checks for junk areas. He noted that when they find a residence that needs cleaned up, officers will first attempt to resolve the issue.
“Usually, they don’t get this far,” Wright said of attempting to clean up nuisance residences by legal means. “Usually, we go up and talk to them and explain it to them and they clean it up.”
“I think the council needs to make an actual finding that a nuisance exists,” said City Attorney Brian McPhail when Cooper asked if they should take a hands-off approach.
McPhail said he was looking to the council for a decision on how to proceed.
Ramker provided a letter concerning the next steps he would take in abating the nuisance. Darla Olson gave a summarization of how she interpreted Ramker’s letter: “Didn’t he say he would evict them, and that would be April, so they’d be out in May?”
That day, according to Wright, Ramker called Wright to explain his letter.
“He said he was giving [his tenant] until I think it’s the ninth that we gave him, three weeks to clean up. And [Ramker] said if he doesn’t, he’s going to turn it into an eviction notice, and have the sheriff serve eviction orders. He did have a concern about what he was going to do with all the stuff on the property.”
Voaklander said the cleanup and disposal would be completely dependent on Ramker, and would not involve the city in any way. McPhail confirmed this. Also, the property owner is charged, not the tenant.
“You’re almost going to have to wait until the snow melts so he can find all the junk,” councilmember Rick Bodensteiner said.
“A lot of it’s still visible, believe me,” Voaklander said. “It’s going to take a pretty big dumpster.”
Public works director Jerry Dunlay said the minute Ramker can get on the property legally, he’ll take care of it, adding Ramker would take it all to a scrapyard and hopefully get enough money to pay for gas.
“And he’s going to demo the house," he said. "His daughter lives across the street from it. Ramker said he’s embarrassed by it. He wants it as bad as the city does.”
Ramker added he would address the junk on the property before the city had time to send out a bill ordering cleanup.
“We’ll give him a little time and see if he won’t take care of it on his own,” McPhail said. “Worse comes to worse, the city can go in and remove it and charge it to his taxes. We can still work with him, but we should probably make a finding tonight whether a nuisance does exist or not.”
The other option is to serve a citation, which would send the landowner to court.
Voaklander saw hope in Ramker’s letter that the problem would be solved, and that the council should give him a few days to allow him to start the process.
Councilmember Brian Adams agreed, saying this option would not leave the city with a mess to clean up.
“He’s kind of a victim of being a nice guy,” Dunlay said, “because he never charged the kid rent. He just gave him a place to stay because he needed one.”
The council voted unanimously to regard the Ramker property as a nuisance, but to give him time to take legal action to remove the tenant. Cooper said that if Ramker was willing to work with the city, he deserved a chance.
“We’ll work with Mr. Ramker on a solution,” McPhail said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.