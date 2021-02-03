City of Osage tackles nuisance property

“And he’s going to demo the house," he said. "His daughter lives across the street from it. Ramker said he’s embarrassed by it. He wants it as bad as the city does.”

Ramker added he would address the junk on the property before the city had time to send out a bill ordering cleanup.

“We’ll give him a little time and see if he won’t take care of it on his own,” McPhail said. “Worse comes to worse, the city can go in and remove it and charge it to his taxes. We can still work with him, but we should probably make a finding tonight whether a nuisance does exist or not.”

The other option is to serve a citation, which would send the landowner to court.

Voaklander saw hope in Ramker’s letter that the problem would be solved, and that the council should give him a few days to allow him to start the process.

Councilmember Brian Adams agreed, saying this option would not leave the city with a mess to clean up.

“He’s kind of a victim of being a nice guy,” Dunlay said, “because he never charged the kid rent. He just gave him a place to stay because he needed one.”