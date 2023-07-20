Interim Police Chief and K9 Handler Jordan Williams recently announced that the City of Britt is accepting applications for the position of a full-time police officer.

Williams, who has been with the Britt Police Department since 2018, said that the Britt Police Department is currently in the process of updating its technology, including new work stations and new equipment.

Minimum requirement for applicants to the police officer vacancy include a high school diploma or equivalent, uncorrected vision of not less than 20/100 in each eye (correctable to 20/20), and no felony convictions. Applicants must successfully complete a written, oral, and physical agility testing process in addition to undergoing psychological evaluation, medical physical, and an extensive background check. Williams said applicants must be of good moral character.

Starting pay for non-certified applicants will be $22.00 per hour with certified applicants starting at $24.00 per hours. Current certified officers with experience in law enforcement may start at a higher pay step with approval by the police chief and city council.

Applications are available at the Britt Municipal Building at 179 Main Avenue South and online at britt.iowa.com. Cover letter and resume as well as an application should be submitted to the Britt Police Department or emailed to jwilliams@brittiowapd.org. Jordan said the posting will remain open until the position is filled.