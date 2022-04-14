City of Britt begins preparations for RAGBRAI day visit on July 27

RAGBRAI is returning to Britt on July 27 as part of its 49th edition that is scheduled to run from July 24 to July 30 this year.

The Britt RAGBRAI committee held a community informational meeting on April 10 at Britt City Hall to share opportunities for groups and organizations to assist and fundraise during this year’s visit from RAGBRAI riders. The committee is currently accepting applications for vendors and volunteers.

Vendor applications are available from the Britt Chamber of Commerce and are due by April 29. Applications should be returned to Pam Aitchison, 804 1st Avenue NW, Britt, Iowa 50423.

For more information, persons may contact Aitchison at paitchison@whancock.org or 515-571-9486. Applications and updates are also being posted the Britt RAGBRAI Facebook page.

On July 27, RAGBRAI is scheduled to pass through Algona, Wesley, Britt, and Klemme during John Karras Day and RAGBRAI Jersey Day. Karras was a RAGBRAI co-founder who was infamous for 100-mile days on early RAGBRAIs. The complete route from Emmetsburg to Mason City is about 105 miles with 1,699 feet of climb. All riders doing 100 miles will receive a commemorative RAGBRAI patch. RAGBRAI last passed through Britt in 2017.

The day routes for RAGBRAI are Sergeant Bluff to Ida Grove on July 24 and on to Pocahontas on July 25, Emmetsburg on July 26, Mason City on July 27, Charles City on July 28, West Union on July 29, and Lansing on July 30.

