City Council takes out the trash

Leaving junk items on the curbside was discussed at the April 5 Osage City Council meeting.
Council member Judy Voaklander brought attention to the issue of junk items being left along the curbs of residences for a length of time, which violates city ordinances.
A few weeks ago, a resident contacted Voaklander about several couches set outside in that person’s neighborhood.
“I drove by, and they are pretty tough looking,” Voaklander said. She then drove around Osage to see what else had been placed curbside and saw several pieces of upholstered furniture, which she believes should be in the dump.
Afterward, she contacted Osage City Attorney Brian McPhail for legal advice about related ordinances.
“It says anything sitting around more than 30 days shall be deemed a nuisance,” McPhail said at the council meeting of one ordinance. “And then the nuisance ordinance gives them 10 days to clean it up. It seems like things will be sitting around for quite a while unless we get a little more specific about it.
“I suppose it’s possible to give them a criminal citation for littering, but I don’t know if it fits real well. It’d be kind of nice to compress the time a little bit.”
After a discussion with Voaklander, Police Chief Brian Wright drove around Osage and took photographs of various forms of large junk.
“We sent probably 15 or 20 letters out to people to try to give them a time limit,” Wright said. “We sent the [junk nuisance abatement] letter out just to get some movement on it. Some of the stuff has disappeared. Not all of it has.”
The Council made no decision on the matter, but discussion has begun to resolve the problem.
“I feel when I get complaints, I need to check on it,” Voaklander said after the council meeting. “It’s been an issue – it’s my opinion – that people don’t want to have the garbage people pick it up, because it costs money to haul away your old couches, ceiling fans, etc. People put it out hoping someone will take it. Well, sometimes it sits there for three or four weeks. It really trashes up the neighborhood.
“My ideal solution is give them 48 hours to have it removed.”
She also believes it could become a health issue, and draw scavenging animals into the city. As far as regular garbage disposal is concerned, putting out garbage too soon or leaving it out too long may also draw scavengers, or allow the wind to spread garbage.
City ordinance states that garbage must be out by 6 a.m. on regularly scheduled collection day, but not before 2 p.m. on the previous day.
“We don’t want people putting it out two days ahead,” Voaklander added about regular weekly trash disposal.
Containers must be removed from the curb on the same day collection is made.
Residents may contact Red Can at 641-732-1015 for more information on pricing for hauling away furniture and appliances. People may also contact the Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Solid Waste Landfill at 641-982-4288 for the price of disposal of larger items of garbage.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.