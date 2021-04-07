City Council takes out the trash

“We sent probably 15 or 20 letters out to people to try to give them a time limit,” Wright said. “We sent the [junk nuisance abatement] letter out just to get some movement on it. Some of the stuff has disappeared. Not all of it has.”

The Council made no decision on the matter, but discussion has begun to resolve the problem.

“I feel when I get complaints, I need to check on it,” Voaklander said after the council meeting. “It’s been an issue – it’s my opinion – that people don’t want to have the garbage people pick it up, because it costs money to haul away your old couches, ceiling fans, etc. People put it out hoping someone will take it. Well, sometimes it sits there for three or four weeks. It really trashes up the neighborhood.

“My ideal solution is give them 48 hours to have it removed.”

She also believes it could become a health issue, and draw scavenging animals into the city. As far as regular garbage disposal is concerned, putting out garbage too soon or leaving it out too long may also draw scavengers, or allow the wind to spread garbage.

City ordinance states that garbage must be out by 6 a.m. on regularly scheduled collection day, but not before 2 p.m. on the previous day.