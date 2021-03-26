City council provides funds for prom

On March 22, the Osage City Council voted to provide $500 toward the 2021 Osage Community High School prom/post prom to be held April 17.

The council estimated they had provided money for at least the past three years.

In 2020, due to COVID-19, Osage held a “backwards prom.” Organizers called it this because of the restrictions that had to be negotiated, which prevented organizers from holding it in the school gym.

Instead, the prom was held June 20 at the Sunny Brae Golf & Country Club. The Grand March was held at the Osage City Park.

Because of the abnormal nature of 2020, the council did not donate funds, which would have come out of hotel/motel.

A more normal event is expected this year. Mayor Steve Cooper read a statement from the school indicating that on Saturday, April 17, the Osage junior and senior students will be celebrating prom 2021. The post-prom committee is hopeful of holding prom in a traditional manner.

However, the letter indicated Osage would not have a traditional post prom, but there will be food and prizes for those who attend prom.

