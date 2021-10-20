City council plans for COVID-19 funds

At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Osage City Council tackled the issue of possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

At a city clerk’s meeting, City Clerk Cathy Penney said she had learned more about the act, which took effect in March. According to the National Association of Counties, it is intended to fight public health and economic stresses caused by COVID-19.

“For whatever reason, they are super focused on water/sewer,” Penney said. “And they have an unending list of ways you can spend this money for water and sewer purposes.”

Penney noted that with the ongoing waster water projects, Osage was already in good shape regarding water and sewer.

The money could also be used to help individual households with flooding issues, and in a related matter, smoke testing sewer lines for leaks. Cooper wondered if the city could use the funds for no interest or low interest loans to homeowners.

Osage has two years to decide how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds, and two years afterward to actually spend the money, according to Penney.

“They’re still figuring out what they want to do,” she said. “Initially there was going to be a report. They were going to have to finish at the end of October on where we’re at and what we’ve spent. They’ve already said, ‘Yeah, forgot that October report, we’ll expect something from you in January.’ They’re making up the rules still as they go along.”

Penney said Osage would receive approximately $560,000 total. They received around $230,000 in the summer, and they will receive a similar payment in the summer of 2022. If Osage had not asked for the money by August of 2021, they would not have received the money.

By the end of September, Osage’s American Rescue Plan Act fund stood at $265,000. It does not need to go toward one single project, but can have multiple uses.

Losses to the hotel/motel tax are another possibility. Osage took a significant hit to tourism during COVID-19.

“We do have some time to decide how to spend it,” Mayor Steve Cooper said. “But it’s a good way to get it started. We knew we had these monies coming.”

In other business:

• As work continues on the water projects in Osage, the financial details have come into better focus.

The council discussed a resolution transferring funds from the sewer operating fund to the sewer improvement fund in the amount of $312,000, as well as $250,000 from the sewer improvement fund to the sewer consolidated project fund, $275,000 from the sewer operating fund to the sewer facility project fund, and $350,000 from the sewer improvement fund to the sewer facility project fund.

Penney said she had looked at the remaining balances owed to the contractors. She estimated it would get the city through the end of the sludge tank project with an adequate amount of money to pay the contractors as well as engineering firm SEH.

The council voted to approve all transfers.

• The council considered an amendment to a chapter and section of the code of ordinances relating to business district handicap parking spaces.

“This is the one we talked about in front of the bank,” Cooper said, adding that he believed it was a good location for a handicap parking space.

The spot is already being used, with many patrons using their handicapped signs. Some elderly members of the public are pushing for more handicap spots in Osage. In part, demand will determine whether additional parking spaces are added.

The council voted to waive preliminary readings and move to the final reading of the amendment.

• Penney said it is possible that construction fencing for the park project could be up in a week. It will stretch from the Osage football field to the public tennis court, then to the entrance to the Cedar River Complex. Access to playground equipment will be restricted.

