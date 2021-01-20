City approves 'Welcome to Britt' water tower

On Feb. 12, the city is scheduled to open bids for the new water tower construction project. With Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ plan approval, the bids could be considered as early as the Feb. 16 council meeting.

Water tower demolition on hold

Britt’s 82-year-old water tower will be staying in place for at least a while longer after conditions of the state revolving loan funding used by the city required a closer look at the tower as a possible historical monument.

“With the funding that we are using, we can’t separate pieces of the overall project (water tower) to circumvent the process,” said Brown. “The plan was to demolish the water tower when the water plant goes to construction.”

That water treatment plant construction is scheduled to begin as early as this fall and no timeline was given for a decision on the aging, corroded water tower.

However, the city will have to go through a process after it was flagged by the State Historical Society. That process could entail the city conducting a county-wide water tower survey or even moving the old tower to a city park and repainting it.