City approves 'Welcome to Britt' water tower

Sometimes, executive decisions are required when things don’t proceed as planned.
With the popular community vote idea for the new water tower design essentially ending in a tie, Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and Britt City Council members unanimously approved a middle of the road solution for the tower at the Jan. 19 meeting.
Communicating with Wes Brown of Bolton & Menk, Arndorfer sought a slightly different design, which the council approved on Tuesday night. A white stripe across the holding tank will read “Welcome to Britt” with Britt being in a cursive-looking font.
Across the back of the water tower will be three hobo symbols, which may spark some curiosity and conversation among visitors to Britt. The top and bottom of the tower will be painted red.
Arndorfer noted that the suggested West Hancock Eagle design would have represented Kanawha as well as Britt and a full hobo-themed design could have been lost on some people.
“The hobo symbols are a nod to Britt’s hobo heritage on the back of the water tower,” said Arndorfer.
The symbols include what looks like an upside down football goalpost, which means “this is the place,” a train that is self-explanatory in the hobo arena, and a “fresh water, good campsite” hobo symbol with water ripples and camp site symbolism.
On Feb. 12, the city is scheduled to open bids for the new water tower construction project. With Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ plan approval, the bids could be considered as early as the Feb. 16 council meeting.
Water tower demolition on hold
Britt’s 82-year-old water tower will be staying in place for at least a while longer after conditions of the state revolving loan funding used by the city required a closer look at the tower as a possible historical monument.
“With the funding that we are using, we can’t separate pieces of the overall project (water tower) to circumvent the process,” said Brown. “The plan was to demolish the water tower when the water plant goes to construction.”
That water treatment plant construction is scheduled to begin as early as this fall and no timeline was given for a decision on the aging, corroded water tower.
However, the city will have to go through a process after it was flagged by the State Historical Society. That process could entail the city conducting a county-wide water tower survey or even moving the old tower to a city park and repainting it.
Arndorfer and city council members expressed optimism that any preservation or restoration of the old tower will not be deemed necessary because of the poor, badly corroded condition of it, both inside and outside.
Brown said he believes the old Britt tower will be demolished and recycled following any required investigatory processes.
Arndorfer echoed Brown’s sentiment.
“Who would provide us the funds to maintain that water tower when the legs are rotted and corroded,” said Arndorfer. “I am confident they will reach the same understanding we have that it is not economically feasible to maintain it.”
In other business:
• During a brief public hearing, the city council took no action on Ordinance 507 for city zoning changes, seeking to remove several properties from the ordinance before considering a first reading at a future meeting.
• The council approved renewal of a Class B Wine Permit (Carryout Wine – Including Native Wine) with Sunday Sales for Dollar General Store (No. 4565).
