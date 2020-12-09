Christmas with Waldorf virtual concert a wrap, despite many challenges

Despite many challenges, Christmas with Waldorf is a wrap.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Christmas with Waldorf was extremely difficult to pull off this year, according to all involved in the virtual project.
After months of preparation and innovation, as well as everyone having to wear masks, the Waldorf University Music Department’s annual show was a go this past weekend.
Starting in August and completing professional grade pre-recorded video and audio before two live online streaming events held Dec. 5-6, Waldorf Music Department Director Melanie Espeland noted the extent to which university faculty, students, and others went to hold the annual holiday celebration.
She explained that singers are considered “super emitters” under COVID-19 protocols, with instrumentalists held only to slightly less stringent standards.
The choir could only gather with mask wearing and social distancing and for a maximum of 30 minutes at any single building location when compiling the concert video recordings.
Much of the concert was recorded in Forest City’s Boman Fine Arts Center, where the live performances were held the prior two years.
Espeland complimented Boman Fine Arts Center Director Dan May for working extensively on the audio and video recordings and providing the safest possible environment for the concert there.
He regularly sanitized the performance areas after short recording sessions and he developed a sound system to allow for open communication between a sound booth and the outside area for safer performances in light of COVID-19.
“This has been an incredibly challenging situation as we were moving around to different places outside whenever we could and moving to different building locations with the protocols,” said Espeland. “We also had to mix pre-recorded audio with video footage, but it looks and sounds seamless.”
Espeland noted that it represents an irregular time, with singers and musicians socially distanced, wearing masks, and fewer flashing lights without the traditional personal connections of an in-person audience.
“A live performance can touch you in a way that maybe a recorded performance cannot fulfill,” said Espeland. “Things have really changed, but we started planning for this in late spring and early summer because we knew we were going to be in this predicament. It helped that we were ahead of the game.”
Other performance locations in the live stream included the church at Heritage Park, Odvin Hagen Music Center (audio only) and Forest City Immanuel Lutheran Church where “Gloria” was recorded and performed in phases for instrumentals and split choir performances, due again to COVID-19 requirements.
May provided video footage from Thorpe Park and Pilot Knob, although a scheduled musical performance in the state park’s amphitheater was canceled due to weather.
Dr. Emile Bertram, Waldorf’s first female director of choral activities, led the choir. Band director Cory Schmitt led the instrumentalists.
Espeland said that the way everything was recorded placed increased responsibility on individual singers and instrumentalists to have their pieces right as recordings were made in smaller groups with microphones stationed very near the singers and musicians.
“We gave the options to all of the singers,” said Espeland. “We told them they could sing with masks or not sing. They chose to sing with the masks. All they wanted to do was make music. The attitude of the students was great, dedicated, responsible, and passionate.”
In addition, the recordings feature several non-musical fine arts performances by Waldorf students, including an art piece of Mara Leet with the song “Nova” and Tyler O'Hara, a Waldorf football player who choreographed and performed a dance.
Art professor and art galleries manager Keely McLain's art was also featured in multiple pieces throughout the event. Many other students had pencil sketches.
A number of community instrumentalists participated, including professionals from across north Iowa, college percussionists, and high school instrumentalists who joined band director Schmitt.
With the public not being able to attend in person this year, Waldorf is offering Christmas with Waldorf ornaments, posters, and programs online for free will donations to the Waldorf Music Department.
The traditional meal that has been held with the event each year was canceled. Espeland said that Waldorf hopes to be able to have it again next year.
Espeland also noted that a separate “live, live stream” jazz and percussion ensemble with dual carols is being planned nearer to Christmas. The date and time will be announced soon.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
