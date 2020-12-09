Christmas with Waldorf virtual concert a wrap, despite many challenges

He regularly sanitized the performance areas after short recording sessions and he developed a sound system to allow for open communication between a sound booth and the outside area for safer performances in light of COVID-19.

“This has been an incredibly challenging situation as we were moving around to different places outside whenever we could and moving to different building locations with the protocols,” said Espeland. “We also had to mix pre-recorded audio with video footage, but it looks and sounds seamless.”

Espeland noted that it represents an irregular time, with singers and musicians socially distanced, wearing masks, and fewer flashing lights without the traditional personal connections of an in-person audience.

“A live performance can touch you in a way that maybe a recorded performance cannot fulfill,” said Espeland. “Things have really changed, but we started planning for this in late spring and early summer because we knew we were going to be in this predicament. It helped that we were ahead of the game.”