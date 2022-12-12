Christmas on Clark Street in Forest City offered full day of family fun

Freshly fallen snow provided a desired backdrop for Forest City’s Dec. 10 "Christmas on Clark Street" full day of holiday activities.

The day's activities commenced with a 3K Santa Fun Run/Walk, starting on Clark Street.

Christmas music was aplenty. In fact, Boy Scout Troop 418 volunteers could be seen dancing to “Feliz Navidad” across Clark Street from the Forest Theatre where the new Christmas classic “Silent Night in Algona” was premiering.

Turkey bowling participant Harper Rollefson, 9, daughter of Scott and Lindsay Rollefson of Forest City, hoisted a frozen turkey and jubilantly watched pins fall before collecting her prize of a paddle with a super ball attached by a rubber band.

“It was really fun because I got a strike,” said the younger Rollefson.

Boy Scout Raiden Bergland-Laite was helping her and other youth take their turn throwing the frozen bird.

“I bring people the turkey,” Bergland-Laite said. “It’s been off and on as for the number of people doing this. It has been busy yet not busy at times. There were a lot of people here after the movie.”

The matinee for the whole family was “Polar Express” at the Forest Theatre.

Another Boy Scout, Jason Betts, manned the turkey bowling pins. He said his father, Adam Betts, was his encouragement to volunteer for the event. Cub Scout Eli Dyslin, 10, was one of Betts’ helpers with the pins.

Boy Scout Adult Leader Matt Bronson noted that the turkey used for bowling has remained frozen for many years. It has been reused at the cold-weather event and placed back in a freezer.

“Yes, it’s a real turkey,” he said. “I think it is at least the fourth year with it. It’s tenderized.”

Thompson native and Kiester, Minnesota, resident Eugene Jacobson drove a team of horses pulling a wagon full of riders across the downtown repeatedly throughout the afternoon. He and his draft horses, including 19-year-old Jack, have been familiar faces at the Forest City event as well as the Winnebago County ISU Extension Office’s Fall Family Festival in Thompson.

After asking permission, Melody Piehl of Forest City enjoyed stroking, hugging, and loving one of the horses that was about to depart across town with another load of riders.

“I love horses,” Piehl said. “I don’t have horses. I just love them. They are an amazing, amazing animal. They make me very happy."

Piehl said the horses were one of the reasons she and other family members ventured out for the downtown festivities.

“I’m here with my grandkids, who also love horses,” she said. “They are such a beautiful animal. They bring out the best in people. They’re wonderful!”

People kept warm with a free serving of hot chili and hot chocolate from Santa’s warming house, located inside Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant. Also inside were Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting little and big kids. Santa also strolled Clark Street.

Holiday craft making and cookie decorating was held for kids and their parents at Rejuvenate. Drew Friederich, 2, and Desiree Friederich, 3, the children of Ryan and Tera Friederich of Forest City, couldn’t wait to start eating the Christmas cookies they frosted and decorated.

“They did their own,” said Ryan Friederich, who noted that his family had also attended the festivities last year. “Now, they’re getting the frosting all over their coats. It’s awesome being out here. It’s nice for the town and it’s nice that it’s not super cold. We’ll ride the horse wagon and the older boys wanted to do the turkey bowling.”

Salvation Army bell ringer Dan Davis collected donations on the sidewalk near Ay Jalisco. He is the coordinator of the Winnebago County Salvation Army Service Extension that is affiliated with the national and international organization. It assists local residents in need. He noted that the county’s assistant coordinator is Jamie Kite and that its three primary locations this year have been the Forest City Hy-Vee and Dollar General Store as well as David’s Foods in Lake Mills.

“It’s mostly $1 and $5 bills, but it’s not unusual to see $20 every once in a while," Davis said. "There’s also a $100 bill in there. People are generous.”

The day’s “Let It Glow” business window decorating contest winners were Midwest Duct Works with the Best in Show Award, Dave Osborne – State Farm Insurance Agent with the Most Creative Award, and Missal Insurance and Realty with the Best Theme Award.

A sign in the window of Sally’s Home Cooking on the east side of Clark Street proclaimed to passersby that “Our hope is found in Christ alone.” Visitors also stopped to see the traditional nativity scene that sits on the north lawn of the Winnebago County Courthouse. It is owned and displayed by the Christian churches of Winnebago County.