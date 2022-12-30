Christmas blizzard strands dozens of motorists

A few days before the Christmas of 2022, a holiday blizzard roared through northern Iowa with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Many Christmas Eve services in Mitchell County were cancelled and family gatherings were disrupted. Wind chills fell to under 40 degrees below zero, whipping new-fallen snow through the streets and across highways.

Osage City Administrator and Public Works Director Brock Waters had never seen a winter storm quite like it, but his men were prepared for the worst.

“It was just like we prepare for any other storm,” Waters said. “We make sure all the plows and the maintainers are ready to go. We kept an eye on when it would start snowing and when the wind would pick up.”

Waters also praised street supervisor Trinity Benson.

“Benson is very on top of the weather and keeping an eye on things,” Waters said. “He made the call on when to go back out when the wind was blowing on Friday, as it got really bad. He called his guys out and got them running.”

The blizzard has been described as the winter storm of the century, lasting almost three days after the initial snowfall, and it hit at the worst time for many, threatening to nip holiday cheer in the bud.

“They don’t come around too often,” Waters said. “I hadn’t seen anything like it.”

Waters’ men did not have any trouble getting to the shop. They were able to climb into their plows and clean off the streets, which was a mean task once the snow blew back over what had already been plowed. And after the blizzard was over, a four-inch snowfall on Christmas day punctuated the storm.

“At least one guy lives rural, and I didn’t hear any major issues getting into town,” Waters said. “The County and the State did a good job of keeping everything cleared off as much as possible.

“They did what they could to get in. They came in and did what had to be done. With the wind, it was crazy. For the storm of the century, the guys stepped up and did what they could do when they could do it.”

To the relief of city crews, temperatures rose above freezing on Dec. 28, making 38 degrees seem like a heat wave – almost 50 degrees higher than at the height of the blizzard.

“The roads are all cleared off now,” Water said. “They did a really good job.”

Mitchell County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Olson believes things could have been much worse. Preparations for a storm just like this one helped mitigate the chance for disaster. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

“We were prepared,” Olson added. “It was mostly commuters from out of the area. We sent out enough messages with our Wireless Emergency Notification Systems (WENS). The National Weather Service is hooked to that. Whenever there’s something brewing like a tornado warning or a blizzard or anything life threatening, they send out WENS. There was a lot of early warning.”

Because of this, there were few local emergency calls, though there were a few medical calls.

Olson said that commuters understood the interstates were impassible, and therefore they took byways to get where they were going.

“Which led them through Mitchell County,” Olson said. “There were a lot of kind people around the county that took several stranded motorists into their homes. It helped out that the hotels were open. And thankfully a lot of the holiday travelers, that would normally have been here visiting families locally, decided not to come.

“It worked out relatively well. We thank the tow services around here – they’re heroes too.”

To Olson’s mind, the heat wave after the blizzard only meant more moisture. There will always be emergencies to mitigate.

In Hancock and Winnebago counties, the situation was more difficult for Andy Buffington, emergency response coordinator. Olson knows Buffington well, and he understands why Buffington’s duties during the blizzard were more extensive – he had to deal with interstate traffic as well.

Buffington’s struggles are detailed in the following article, “Motorists stranded in pre-Christmas blizzard.”

Olson saw Buffington’s ordeals as a way to better prepare in Mitchell County.

“All emergency managers have to stick together and help each other out,” Olson said. “Good work relationships have been developed.”

“I thank the locals for not getting stranded,” Olson added. “They did a good job staying home and taking heed to the warnings and watching the forecast.”

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver saw 27 vehicles stranded on Christmas Eve alone, all caused by the blizzard. Beaver said his men are accustomed to extreme weather, and their vehicles are always prepared for snow, wind and ice, as well.

“Initially, it seemed like most people heeded the warning and stayed off the roads,” Beavers said. “But it seemed like on Christmas Eve, maybe some folks were ready to get back home.”

Their journeys were often short, as wind spread snow across roadways and into drifts.

“When they first got out, the road surface and visibility would be good. Then visibility would deteriorate, and the next thing you know they’re in a drift. They would call us, and we were able to get to most of them. Some were able to work their way out and go back the way they came from.

“The drifts were so hard because temperatures were so cold. We had a couple of elderly ladies from around the area that deputies got out of a drift to safety.

“I understand people wanting to see family and get together on the holidays, but you’ve got to take care of yourself, too. If you don’t you may not get to see your family again. We keep those things in mind.”

According to Beaver, unlike other places in the United State such as Buffalo, N.Y., there were no injuries or deaths.

“You’re always concerned when someone is on a major highway like 9 (218) and gets stuck in a ditch, that somebody else follows their tracks and runs into them and you have multi-car crashes,” Beaver said. “Those certainly can be bad. Or they might cross the road into another vehicle’s path. They could be doing everything right, but they get caught up in the crash because they just happened to be there.

“We get accustomed to storms, but it doesn’t make it any easier to work in them.”

Beaver also praised the service of local fire departments and ambulance services, which like the sheriff’s office cannot take snow days when bad weather comes. For all emergency services, it was a Christmas blizzard to remember.