Christmas arrived early during Forest City's Nov. 19 Holiday Sip and Shop

Even though Thanksgiving had not arrived, downtown Forest City was filled with Christmas holiday shopping spirit early on Nov. 19 during Chamber-sponsored Holiday Sip and Shop events.

Expanding upon last year’s Holiday Hop extended business hours and free wine tasting at select businesses, this year there was a large craft and vendor show in the Civic Auditorium in addition to the many business promotions and wine tasting at LoLa’s Plants and Gifts (Windy Hill Winery of Forest City), Paddler’s Tap (Trainwreck Winery of Algona), and Quilted Forest.

In the Quilted Forest, Soldier Creek Winery of Fort Dodge provided a brand representative to assist guests there with wine selections for the second consecutive holiday season.

“Everyone is getting ready for the holidays,” said Gena Becker with Soldier Creek Winery, noting she enjoyed meeting the people and participating in some holiday fun. “We brought dry, red, white, apple cider, and two sweet wines. I think the ‘Ghost Pig Cider’ has definitely received the most attention.”

Becker said that particular wine was named because of the tragic loss of a hog barn to fire about 20 years ago at the location of the winery’s first vineyard.

“So, now the ghosts of the pigs protect the wines,” she noted.

Shelley Robson, who owns and runs the Quilted Forest along with her husband Dan, agreed with Becker that the cider wine seemed to be many people’s favorite, recalling that was the case the prior year as well when a different Solider Creek Winery representative visited the store. The Quilted Forest is located in the former Gamble’s and W.C. Franks building space on Clark Street. The Robsons have owned and operated it for nearly a quarter century with the majority of that time at the current location. Specifically, the enduring local business will celebrate its 25th anniversary in March of next year.

“This was so successful last year that we decided to do it again,” said Robson of having the Fort-Dodge-based winery and its staff work with them again. “They do a nice job and tell all the details of the different wines. It’s interesting to hear all the stories.”

Robson reported a good and steady flow of customers to the store throughout the day, despite frigid temperatures and wind chills.

“It brings people into the downtown,” she said. “Despite the cold, it’s a good day to be out and about. People can get a glimpse of what’s in all the stores. A lot of people in town aren’t quilters, but it’s good to get them in the store to see what we have and what it’s like in here.

In the Civic Auditorium, it felt like Christmas already with Christmas music playing. Many vendors and guests were dressed in holiday attire amidst a sea of holiday decorations, crafts, goodies, candles and other scents, and a wide range of gift ideas across the gym floor.

Forest City Chamber of Commerce Assistant Autumn Petersen said that the craft vendor show came about based on the recommendation of a Chamber Member (Toby Welsh) of Midwest Duct Works in Forest City. Welsh held vendor fairs twice annually for a number of years in the former Bomgaars building, next to Hy-Vee along Highway 69 in Forest City. In fact, Welsh helped line up vendors for this event, but Petersen and Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer did all the legwork.

“There were no vendors last year, but this all came together pretty quickly this year,” Petersen said. “There are probably at least 25 vendors with one from as far away as Fort Dodge (Pour Painting by Lisa) and others from Britt, Mason City, Lake Mills, Klemme, Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Garner, Wesley, and more.”

Norma Hertzer said the event was absolutely a success and thanked the Parks and Recreation Department and Sue Edmondson for the use of the Civic Auditorium.

“We’ll easily have 500 people by the end of the day,” Hertzer said.

Welsh helped set up some tables and stopped by to see how the holiday fair was going.

“I think it’s been really good,” Welsh said. “For the weather, it’s outstanding. People are buying today. They’re not just browsing.”

Young Living Essential Oils was one of the first vendors inside the front door of the auditorium. Brand partners in the business for the past eight years, Kris Laugen of Lake Mills and Shelly Wander of Clear Lake both said it was great to be back in Forest City. They participated in Puckerbrush events the last two summers as well as Heritage Park’s Junkapalooza. They have also taken part in vendor events locally in Mason City, Clear Lake, Britt, and Garner recently.

“We’re here to help people with anything they can do naturally to support their body systems,” Laugen said. “It’s about being proactive rather than reactive in regard to people’s health. Everything here is meant to help reduce exposures to toxins in items and to assist detoxifying.”

Wander said the products, including food, supplements, cleaning products, and personal care products, are infused with essential oils, which can have a calming and detoxifying effect on the body, soul, and mind.

“Essential oils can help support every body system and promote relaxation,” Wander said. “Their positive effect on mental health is huge too.”

They noted that the benefits of essential oils can be introduced topically, aromatically, and by dietary means.

Danielle and Mat Prather of Red Shed Gardens, located just northwest of Forest City, were greeting guests at a venue different than their usual summer farmer’s markets.

“We have a lot of root vegetables that can be stored over the winter,” Danielle said. “We have lots of carrots, onions, and radishes. We usually have beets too, but not this year because deer ate the tops off of them. We’re finishing off our greens and tomatoes.”

They explained that a non-heated greenhouse helps them extend their harvest season a bit as winter arrives. She was also selling her “hot cocoa bombs,” which she said are made of cocoa surrounded by a hard chocolate shell. They also promote easy family baking before Christmas via pre-sale online orders (available for pickup) of their do-it-yourself “pre-made” sugar cookie kits, which were not available at the craft show.

One of the vendors that was a regular at Welsh’s area vendor events was independent consultant Jenny Haes of Garner, representing the Ohio-based Scentsy Wickless. Her tables had consistent lines of customers looking for the right aromas.

“There’s no flame involved,” said Haes, noting that plug-in light bulbs or hot plates provide the low heat to release aroma from various melts. “It doesn’t get hot enough to burn you. Right now, it’s a lot of fall and holiday stuff.”

That also included scented décor to hang over car rear-view mirrors, bath and body washes and lotions, and room sprays. Haes said it has been her part-time evenings and weekends gig that is on top of her full-time job.

“I was a regular there when Toby of Midwest Duct Works had his events, Haes said. “We were doing it every spring and fall, so it is wonderful to be a part of this now.”

Two of her customers smelling different scents, Jamie Bouch of Bluegrass near the Iowa Quad Cities and cousin Abby Sigler of Mason City, said they saw about the event on Facebook and decided to come and see everything.

“I used to go to craft fairs with my grandma,” Sigler said. “We’re definitely doing some Christmas shopping. I’m even starting to wrap some gifts to get ahead.”

Tera Friederich and Brittany Milbrandt of Forest City said they were both looking for some good holiday scents while foraging through Scentsy wax melts.

Another stop for most visitors was a children’s book inventory shown by Jen Cheville of rural Britt. Even Danielle Prather of Red Shed Gardens had to sneak over a few vendor spaces, along with 2-year-old daughter Violet, to see what books she had.

“We’ve been getting these books for several years and have loved them,” she said. “They’re really interactive and kid-friendly. They’re durable too.”

Cheville said she gets her order inventories from an Oklahoma-based company that specializes in children’s books, which she has been doing for nearly seven years.

“I had a party and fell in love with all the books,” Cheville said. “I decided if I wanted them all, then I was going to have to sell them and, today, I’m still doing it.”

Cheville said the book covers are attractive and grab attention of both children and their parents. She said the kids like the fun nature of the books while the parents really appreciate the educational aspects.

“The kids really like the learning too,” said Cheville, showing a book with a flashlight that she likened to look-and-find resources, another book with a train that moves around on tracks on its pages, and yet another one with pages that light up when used. “I like matching kids with books that will spark their interest and learning. They are really unique books.”

Cheville has worked with several area libraries and other places to hold book fairs. She said she sells many of them online and by holding home parties.

Sher’s Succulents was also busy assisting customers choosing from their arrays of glassware, macramé, and plants. Sherri Murphy of Mason City said the business started about six years ago after she purchased one of the plants and fell in love with it.

“When my Mom passed away before COVID, she had a macramé hanging in her home,” she said. “I thought that would go with plants.”

Her business partner, Allison Dutcher, helps make wooden tables and accessories for macramé. It is all art that is not lost on them or their customers.

Another big holiday event coming up in Forest City will be the 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Christmas on Clark Street. It will feature an entire Saturday of kids' activities, Christmas music, and free chili and hot chocolate (at Ay Jalisco). There will be free Christmas movies for the family at the Forest Theatre (Elf, Polar Express), a Santa 3K fun run/walk, turkey bowling, horse-drawn wagon rides, cookie decorating and kid’s crafts, and a holiday decorating contest. Santa is scheduled to stroll up and down Clark Street between 2-4 p.m.