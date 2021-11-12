Christmas 2021 celebration will be held Dec. 11 in downtown Forest City

Forest City's 2021 Christmas celebration will be held between noon and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 in downtown Forest City.

Featured activities this year will include wagon rides, Santa's warming house, turkey bowling, a free kids movie, and gift wrapping, and crafts for kids. It is a return to more a more traditional holiday event after a COVID-19-safe Christmas care cruise was held in 2020.

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is also seeking volunteer and sponsor for this holiday event. Persons my call the Chamber office at 641-585-2092 to offer their assistance.

The Chamber also has holiday coupon books to encourage local holiday shopping and is distributing 500 coupon booklets throughout the community.

