Chris-Craft adds production capacity, opens state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

70,000 square-foot building adds over 200 jobs to Sarasota community

In a March 28 ribbon-cutting, Chris-Craft, America’s Boat builder since 1874 and a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, opened its doors to a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sarasota, Florida.

The new building increases the company’s production capacity by 50% and spans more than 70,000 square feet, allowing for the full build of boats from start to finish. Using the latest manufacturing equipment and technology, Chris-Craft will build six models ranging from 24 feet to 28 feet in the facility.

The expansion allows the boat builder to expand its model offering as it looks to continue to meet future customer preferences. Each Chris-Craft is built to order, following a detailed, meticulous process to ensure the finest quality product.

“I’m thrilled to see boats rolling off the new line,” said Chris-Craft President Steve Heese. “The new building marks an important milestone in the growth of our company and the enhanced production capacity this new building provides will help our dealer network meet demand for our products and, ultimately, ensure our customers enjoy incredible experiences on the water.”

Site preparation for the new building began in November 2021 followed by an official groundbreaking in February 2022. The company anticipates the building will add more than 200 jobs to the community and is currently looking to hire in the Sarasota area.

“I am on honored to join Chris-Craft in celebrating the opening of your new facility,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) in a letter to the company. “Thank you for your work to continue Florida’s economic growth and create opportunities for families across the state.”

Originally based in Michigan, Chris-Craft has been manufacturing boats in Sarasota since 1988. Chris-Craft was purchased by Winnebago Industries in 2018.

“The team at Chris-Craft builds some of the finest boats in the world and I thank them for their effort to bring this facility from vision to reality,” said Winnebago Industries Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “We are proud to have the company as part of the Winnebago Industries family and are committed to continuing to invest in their future success and the marine industry at large.”

To construct the 70,000 square-foot facility expansion, Chris-Craft partnered with Tampa-based Ryan Companies US Inc., a national developer, builder, designer, and property manager offering full-service commercial real estate solutions.