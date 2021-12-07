 Skip to main content
Choral society to present holiday concert

North Iowa Choral Society, under the sponsorship of North Iowa Area Community College, is presenting its annual holiday concert, “Light from Shadow,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium in Mason City.

North Iowa Choral Society was formed in 1994 and is currently under the direction of Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burk. Invited choirs are the NordKor Children’s Choir under the direction of Melissa Shallberg and the Forest City High School Singers under the direction of Annika Andrews.

In addition, invited instrumentalists include Maria Meyer on flute along with Kerry Anderson, Ken Bahls, Patty Guetzgo and Kathy Rogotzke in a string quartet. Tickets are $5 at the door with unreserved seating.

If interested in membership, contact Choral Society President Julie Phillips at 641-529-6039. The society rehearses on Sunday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the NIACC Vocal Music Room with spring rehearsals beginning in mid-January of 2022.

