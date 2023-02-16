Charges in Winnebago County are pending against Corey Wayne Bryan, 45, of Eagle Grove following his arrest at a residence at 130 Woodland Drive in Forest City on Feb. 12.

The Forest City Police Department was informed of a police pursuit of Bryan that began in Wright County at approximately 10:05 a.m. About 13 minutes later, a Forest City police officer observed the vehicle he was driving headed eastbound on County Road B14 at a high rate of speed. Two minutes later, a citizen observed the vehicle going north through the intersection of U.S. Highways 9 and 69 at a high rate of speed before it pulled into a garage at 130 Woodland Drive.

An Iowa State Patrol negotiator was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene. The officer diligently tried to convince Bryan to exit the house and surrender to authorities. After a search warrant was obtained, officers of the North Iowa Central Narcotics Task Force Operations Group enter the residence at approximately 1:01 p.m. After being arrested without incident, Bryan was transported to the Wright County Jail.

The Forest City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the narcotics task force SOG, Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department (K9), Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Britt Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Eagle Gove Police Department, and Forest City Ambulance Service.