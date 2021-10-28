Charlie the dog says goodbye

Charlie was a good dog.

In Kari Wright’s third grade class, the students read to him. In turn, he taught them empathy and kindness and comforted those scared to have flu shots.

Sometimes he simply wandered the halls at Lincoln Elementary School in Osage looking for a treat.

Wright and her family first saw Charlie on the Humane Society’s website.

“There was just something about him,” Wright said. “Multiple families applied to adopt him. We were lucky enough to be the ones chosen.”

When they brought Charlie home, he was 3 years old. His docility bordered on terror. The veterinarian told the family that his jaw had been broken. It was slightly offset, and he had teeth missing. He was afraid of loud noises and Wright’s daughters playing and anything that moved.

“Our vet said it was very likely Charlie suffered severe abuse,” Wright said.

Over time, Charlies came out of his shell. The Wrights became his family. Everywhere they went, he was with them, quiet and gentle. He was a Cavachon, a crossbreed between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon Frise.

Q-Tip

Eventually it was time for him to get a job.

Guidance counselor Erin Bremer and her golden retriever Miles trained with Wright and Charlie, who by that time was 8 years old. They trained at the Good Dog Center in Decorah on a weekly basis for six months.

Like any good student, at the end of the semester, Charlie had to take a test. He finished one point away from a perfect score.

Wright had not planned for Charlie to become a certified therapy dog. She knew he was docile, and occasionally the idea would flit through her mind.

“It was a perfect fit for him,” she said. “It was like this was what he was always meant to do. It was an amazing realization I was going to get to bring my friend with me every day to work. I got the best of both worlds. A job you absolutely love, and your best buddy with you.”

Charlie was the morning greeter, wandering the halls as the children said hello.

“He learned pretty quickly which classrooms had treats,” Wright said. “So he visited them every morning for treats and pets and love.”

During the day, Charlie rested in a bed beside her desk. He was trained to sit and lay.

For students, he was a reward. They could earn time with him through good behavior or school pride tickets. Students read to him. He was a good listener.

“It was almost an intuitiveness,” Wright said of Charlie’s ability to sense vulnerability. “There were teachers who witnessed him gravitating to a specific student that needed him most in that moment.”

When Wright saw a student struggling, she could put Charlie next to them, and when the student petted him, all of that anxiety or anger washed away.

She included him in the fun. When the school had pajama days, Charlie wore pajamas. When they had their Halloween party, Charlie wore a costume. One year he was a Q-Tip.

Other teachers borrowed Charlie.

“We used him in a situation where a student was extremely agitated,” Wright said. “We could have Charlie lay beside them as a calming technique. We used him when we had our flu shot clinic, so they could be close to Charlie when they had their flu shots.”

Comfort

One of her designated classroom jobs was veterinarian. This student was responsible for watering, feeding and taking Charlie to the bathroom.

In the end, Charlie also became Wright’s therapy dog.

“There was something very comforting about having him with me each day, and being so excited when you got his vest out in the morning,” Wright said. “He knew where he was going.

“I didn’t realize until I didn’t have it anymore.”

This summer, after finding lumps, they sent Charlie to an animal hospital in Rochester for imaging, and there he was diagnosed with cancer.

Approaching the subject of cancer would be difficult, she knew. But Charlie was beginning to have difficulty walking. The last few days went quickly. Wright carried him out to go to the bathroom one day with Charlie’s veterinarian of the week. When he tried to walk back into the school, he fell.

The veterinarian asked her teacher, “What’s wrong with him?”

Near the end, Charlie did not want to leave Wright’s side or go to other classrooms without her.

Students were beginning to recognize a difference in Charlie, and Wright knew it was time. She gathered her children on the floor, surrounding Charlie. She told them Charlie was sick, and would not make it much longer.

“I tried as gently as I could to break the news,” Wright said. “It was almost as if everything happened the way it was supposed to, because as it turned out it was his last day here. Everybody had a chance to absorb the news, spend the day with him and say goodbye.”

Students from other classes and other grades, as well as teachers, flocked to the 14-year-old Charlie.

The following morning, Charlie was gone.

“He was a good dog,” said third grader Briley Kruger. “He kept me calm. It was sad when we heard he got cancer. Most of our class was crying. I had to comfort my friend.”

Fourth grader Kate Darrow was among the last class to spend the entire school year with Charlie. “He was a kind, nice, calm dog,” she said. “He wasn’t like dogs that jump on people. He was like my dog Kinny.”

It would not be the last time Darrow experienced loss this autumn. The previous week, Kinny had to be put to sleep.

“When I was upset with one of my friends, he was there to comfort me,” Darrow said of Charlie. “I saw other people when they were sad. They would go to him.

“It was hard to let Charlie go.”

Therapy

There was meaning in his death. Children learned a lesson in empathy and grief, one they could not find in a textbook.

“Even at the ages of eight and nine, I was amazed watching them comfort one another,” Wright said. “As hard as it was, it was a special experience.”

It was difficult for Wright, because she would not let herself break down in front of her students.

“You know it’s okay to let them see you grieve, but you want to be strong for them at the same time,” she said. “It was a constant juggling act and mix of emotions. We were trying to get through together. I know some of the fourth graders were extremely sad.”

Wright trusted Bremer with grief counseling.

“The staff, the paras and Mrs. Bremer came down and met with all the students,” Wright said. “They were the ones in the trenches, taking care of the students that day when I couldn’t be here.

“When I came back, it was adjusting to the new normal, that he’s not here with us.”

While Charlie lived a long life, it was still difficult on the family, teachers and students.

“We were grateful for all that time,” Wright said.

Left behind are Charlie’s friends Miles and Hugo, the Wright’s cat. They will carry on Charlie’s legacy of therapy for the people that rely on them for comfort. Sometimes, a student just needs to read a book to a dog, and then everything is okay.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

