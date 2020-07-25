Charles City makes trip to state softball tournament for fifth consecutive year

The pinnacle of the summer sports season is finally here. After a short, but eventful, regular season, the Charles City softball team out as champion of its respective region and is preparing for the biggest games of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Comets' participation in The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union 2020 State Softball Tournament.
The Comets are back in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The Comets, who are a perennial top team in Class 4A, rolled through the Region 5 bracket this postseason.
In both of the regional victories, Charles City put up double-digit runs. The Comets had no trouble with Center Point-Urbana, beating the Stormin Pointers, 11-3. The squad put an end to Mason City’s season as well, beating the Mohawks, 10-6, in the regional championship.
The Comets are led by a talented group of hitters. As a team, Charles City is hitting .389, and five different batters average over .400 at the plate.
“We have such a nice mix of speed and power,” head coach Brian Bohlen said. “Those two things have really come together in the last couple games. Our approach at the plate has been really good.”
Last season, the Comets fell one out short of advancing to the state title game, and lost 3-2 in nine innings against North Scott. This season, the end goal is to keep winning and ultimately get a shot at the championship.
To do that, Charles City will start with a familiar opponent in the opening round contest. Standing in the way of the semifinal game is North Scott, the team that dashed last year’s hopes. A shot at redemption awaits.
“We’re going to prepare,” Bohlen said. “We do a nice job as a team preparing for an opponent.”
The Lady Lancers are 16-9 this season and are a tough opening round opponent for the Comets.
The winner of that game will go on to face either Carlisle or LeMars in the second round. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
