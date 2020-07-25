Charles City makes trip to state softball tournament for fifth consecutive year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pinnacle of the summer sports season is finally here. After a short, but eventful, regular season, the Charles City softball team out as champion of its respective region and is preparing for the biggest games of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Comets' participation in The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union 2020 State Softball Tournament.

The Comets are back in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The Comets, who are a perennial top team in Class 4A, rolled through the Region 5 bracket this postseason.

In both of the regional victories, Charles City put up double-digit runs. The Comets had no trouble with Center Point-Urbana, beating the Stormin Pointers, 11-3. The squad put an end to Mason City’s season as well, beating the Mohawks, 10-6, in the regional championship.

The Comets are led by a talented group of hitters. As a team, Charles City is hitting .389, and five different batters average over .400 at the plate.

“We have such a nice mix of speed and power,” head coach Brian Bohlen said. “Those two things have really come together in the last couple games. Our approach at the plate has been really good.”