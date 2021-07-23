 Skip to main content
Chamber to host open house
Chamber to host open house

The Osage Chamber of Commerce will host the Fall Preview Open House from July 29-31.

The public is invited to shop for the latest fall fashion, décor and more at Osage’s variety of unique shops. For more information contact the Chamber at 641-732-3163.

