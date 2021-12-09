Chamber receives funding for new year

Kati Henry will soon leave her position as director of the Chamber.

Executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce Kati Henry was present at the Osage City Council Meeting to discuss a contribution to the Chamber’s operating and marketing funds on Dec. 6.

“This year has looked a lot different than last year, I’m happy to say,” Henry said. “We were able to bring a lot more people to downtown, and more people to Osage.”

Henry said that in the previous year, the Chamber was only able to hold four or five events. In 2021, they held over 12, not including monthly retail events and the weekly farmers market. Membership is up, as well, according to Henry.

The Chamber also gave out money and two $500 scholarships to Osage Community High School graduates who are pursuing a degree in business.

Henry is looking to purchase replacements to garlands and holiday light fixtures. The light sockets are corroded. These decorations can be expensive, she indicated.

Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney said that three years ago, funding for the Chamber was $20,000. The previous two years, funding was $25,000 using local option dollars.

“Then we also – we don’t give to the Chamber, but we have approved allowing it to spend 25 percent of the hotel/motel tax,” Penney said. “(Henry) will do whatever sort of radio advertising, print advertising. She gets the bill, she brings it to (Osage) City Hall and I write the checks for that.”

The city will also pay the Chamber bill with hotel/motel tax for newspaper advertising.

“Last year, with hotel/motel being down, we designated an additional $9,000 of that 25 percent,” Penney said. “And what’s unspent kind of rolls into the starting budget for the next year.”

The Osage City Council voted to again provide $25,000 to the Chamber’s operating and marketing funds.

In other business, Stacy Walsh, general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, was present to discuss the budget with the council. Jessica Mayer, OMU finance director, was present as well.

“We’ve had lots of changes within the last year,” Walsh said “The biggest thing was our staff changed. We also got rid of cable television, and that was effective at the end of last year.”

Walsh indicated that OMU had received five grants to bring fiber to Mitchell. One was from the USDA’s Broadband ReConnect Program and one from the Iowa CARES Act. Work began on the project in the spring of 2021, and it is around 75 percent complete.

“The cost of materials has skyrocketed,” Walsh said. “We’re looking for additional funding.” With an additional grant, Walsh hopes to complete the Orchard project the following year.

OMU updated their statements, with all utility charges and telecom charges combined.

“At the beginning of next year, we’re going to roll out the ability for our customers to be able to receive e-statements and to be able to pay their bill online or through their phone,” Walsh said.

Through November, OMU has given over $18,000 in energy efficiency rebates to its customers. However, according to Walsh, it is no longer part of the Trees Forever program.

“But we still see a value in giving trees away each year,” Walsh said.

OMU is attempting to get the best price for electricity and gas for its customers, according to Walsh, but gas has been a challenge this year, and they continue to monitor rates.

“We do estimate gas consumption in 2021 overall will be down approximately six percent,” Mayer said. “The whole country got hit, not just us. We had a very large gas bill in February that caused us to pretty much blow our budget.”

Mayer added that high speed and wireless customers were going up, and they were expecting a significant increase in 2022, and a decline in telephone revenue.

The council voted to accept the 2021 budget for Osage Municipal Utilities.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0