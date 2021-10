'Ghouls Day Out' is coming to Mitchell County just in time for Halloween.

The Osage Chamber of Commerce invites the public to “Grab your best ‘ghoul’ friends and shop downtown Osage.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Registration is $10. There will be themed cocktails and mocktails, great special offers, giveaways, prizes and more.

For more information or to register, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at www.osagechamber.com or call 641-732-3163.

