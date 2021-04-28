Chamber planning Friday Night Out

The Osage Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2021 Friday Night Out dates and the lineup. Applications are now being accepted for new food vendors and volunteers.

Organizers with the Osage Chamber of Commerce are planning the return of Osage’s Friday Night Out, which features live music, free kids’ activities and inflatables and food and drink from a variety of vendors.

The Osage Chamber of Commerce holds one event each month through the summer. The dates for 2021 are June 25, July 16 and August 13. The June 25 event will feature music from Spenser Rahm. July 16 will feature music from Jesse Allen. Aug. 13 will feature music by Bryan Odeen and Royce Johns.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.

