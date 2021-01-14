Chamber looking forward to busier year

The Osage Chamber of Commerce is anticipating a busier year than 2020.

“I’m looking forward to adding more events than what we normally do,” executive director Kati Henry said. “I talked to another chamber of commerce, and they said we should not worry about having our events this year. That gives me a better feeling about the summer of 2021.”

Last year, the Chamber added a bike ride event that could accommodate COVID-19 regulations, as well as a money-making retail event, and golf. They are considering adding a Chamber Olympics that includes axe throwing and other sports, and might incorporate the Osage Bowl and Rivals Sports Bar and Grill into the activities.

Funding for the Chamber comes from the hotel/motel tax, which brings in $21,500, with $25,000 for operational expenses from the local option sales tax.

“This year will be much better,” Osage City Council member Judy Voaklander said of earning money to fund events.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News.

