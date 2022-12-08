Chamber Ambassadors, Forester Salon staff recognize Byro's 25 years as owner

The Forester Salon in Forest City celebrated 25 years of ownership under Sue Byro on Dec. 2. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors paid a visit to congratulate her with a certificate of appreciation.

Byro started working at the Forester Salon on Aug. 4, 1984, and took ownership on Nov. 1, 1997. She currently has two full-time stylists and two part-time stylists. Her part-time stylists are longtime, dedicated employees - Kathy Meinecke who has been with the Forester Salon for 52 years and Laurie Wencl who has worked there for 43 years.

Byro presented Meinecke with an honorary certificate of recognition for her 50 years of service about two years ago. The salon’s longest-serving employee started working there on Nov. 30, 1970. Byro has often noted that Wencl is right behind her in terms of length of service.

“I’ve worked here 38 years and my other full-time stylist and nail tech is Maddie Hassebroek, who has been here for almost two years,” Byro said.

She noted that the Forester Salon began just down from its location and around the corner in the Forester Motor Lodge. In 1964, it was moved to the current location, which was built specifically for the Forester Salon. Back then it was the Forester Beauty Shop.

“The reason for the move was that the owners of the Forester Motor Lodge wanted to move the Salon to the basement where these elderly clients would have to use stairs to get their hair done,” Byro said. “At that time, the owners of the Forester Beauty Shop were Charlie and Glennis Kriglstein and they decided to look for a new location.”

While at coffee one day, Charlie talked to the property owner of 137 E. J St., which had a little shed on it, who offered to construct a new building for the Forester Beauty Shop.

“The building went up and in the spring of 1964 the beauty shop was moved to its new location,” Byro said. “In its early days, this location had at times 10 stylists working here. Throughout the years that I have worked here, we have added a lot of services. We service the whole family. We do a lot more guy clients, then we did when I first started here.”

Forester Salon offers haircuts, colors, perms, highlights, waxing, manicures, pedicures, nails, foot reflexology, and UV bed tanning. The building has undergone painting with new colors. Styling chairs and hair dryer chairs have been replaced. Byro said the old chairs could only be repaired for so long before parts were were longer available.

“With each change, we did them in small steps so as to not have major expenses at one time,” Byro said. “This has allowed us to keep our prices at competitive ranges.”