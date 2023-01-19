Chad Reece resigns from Forest City Parks and Rec Board after 25 years

On Jan. 16, the Forest City council accepted the resignation letter of Chad Reece from the Parks and Recreation Board he served for 25 years, the last 12 years as board chair.

Reece’s resignation will be effective on March 15. Asked about plans for filling the void left by Reece’s departure at the regular Monday night city council meeting, City Administrator Daisy Huffman said initial work is under way to fill the vacancy.

“I’m already working on the timeline of when things need to start on that,” Huffman said.

In his resignation letter, Reece cited recent developments involving an investment in his family homestead in Duncan for the move. He said he and his wife, Kristine, plan to transition their residence out of Forest City later in the second quarter of this year.

“We have accomplished much and I am proud to have been a part of bringing and ensuring recreation access to our local citizenry and guests to our community,” Reece said.

Reece said they would still remain heavily vested in the Forest City community, both professionally and personally.