Longtime Chief Executive Officer Bruce Mielke and the Forest City Family YMCA have been synonymous almost since the YMCA first opened its doors in the community in 1987. He recently announced his upcoming departure that is set to occur by the end of May.

Mielke joined the staff as programs director in September of that year, just six months after the YMCA began serving the Forest City area. In 1996, Mielke replaced retiring Merrill Oleson as the YMCA’s third CEO in 1996.

“It’s hard to let go after being so involved all the time,” Mielke said. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships and the people I’ve met in doing my work. I want to keep doing something. It’s too late to worry about my legacy, but I do think about it sometimes. The Y has a very important role and good reputation in our community. It has so many programs and ways to positively impact people. It provides so much more than local fitness.”

Mielke’s wife, Nancy, has worked as a longtime nurse and, for about a decade, the nursing director at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. He said she is probably still at least a couple of years away from retirement.

“I’m going to retire to something,” Mielke said. “I have some ideas and options. We will travel a lot when she doesn’t have a work obligation. It will be a lot easier then.”

The YMCA’s eight-member board of directors has received applications for Mielke’s replacement and is scheduled to conduct final interviews on May 22 and 23. The incoming CEO could begin by June 16, sooner if it is an internal candidate that is selected, according to Mielke. The board is completing its search review in coordination with the YMCA of USA and the Iowa Alliance of YMCAs for whatever assistance is needed.

“I have complete confidence the board will make a good decision to continue the good work of the Forest City YMCA,” Mielke said. “This community would be so much different without the Y. We are the organization that brings all kinds of people together, including Waldorf students and community members. It is a community center people come to for many reasons and we are also out and about. It is not just within these walls.”

The Forest City YMCA opened its doors in February 1987 thanks to the vision and generosity of Winnebago Industries founder John K. and his wife, Luise Hanson. They donated the necessary funds for the building that also houses the Waldorf University Fieldhouse. As a child, John K. Hanson learned to swim at a YMCA facility.

John K. Hanson founded it,” Mielke said. “He basically made it happen.”

Mielke noted that the Hansons provided funds established the local YMCA’s endowment fund that flows into the operating budget to support its work. Still, he said running a non-profit in a small community is still the biggest challenge of his job because there is very little safety net.

“We have to be nimble enough to respond to the ups and downs of the community we serve,” said Mielke, noting that he has watched the YMCA operating budget increase from approximately $400,000 to $1.8 million annually during his tenure. “It is dependent on membership and charitable support.”

Mielke cited a $1 million expansion about 20 years ago, which added 20,000 square feet of additional space and provided more alternatives to keep the local YMCA relevant going forward. However, the biggest positive Mielke has seen in his tenure may be the 2018 expansion of the YMCA’s child care programs, which put it on even stronger financial footing prior to the pandemic.

It was a bold move at the time for the community’s largest child care provider. He noted that the City of Forest City helps support and undergird the child care programming, which is provided for school-age children at the YMCA, in a child care wing at Forest City Elementary School for ages 4-5 where the YMCA partners with the school district, and at the Hanson Family Life Center for children age six weeks to 3 years old.

Mielke said the YMCA currently serves at least 150 kids, or about 100 families, daily. He noted that newfound emphasis on providing child care significantly changed the budget and increased the number of staff needed. He estimated that staffing and associated costs represent nearly 70 percent of budget expenses.

Mielke cited the lasting YMCA “frames for action” that have endured the best and worst of times. Those guiding principles are youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. He also listed two specific partnerships with the Forest City Community School District and Waldorf University as being among the biggest reasons the Forest City YMCA has been so successful.

The YMCA’s tradition of offering fresh and relevant programs aligned with its three focus areas continued unabated the summer following the onset of the pandemic. Mielke helped open the Clubhouse, which features a large, durable screen and projector-computer interconnection. It can be used for playing virtual reality golf.

The room also has a number of street bike trainers, which attach to the back wheels of bikes. They can connect to computer programs and provide a very real experience during simulations that can take bikers on a virtual journey to basically anywhere in the world for their biking experiences, while achieving a good workout.

“I’ve gotten to meet and work with lots of people, external and staff,” Mielke continued. “Being with people is the most enjoyable part of my job. I enjoy going to work every day.”

Many of the latest technological innovations added under his leadership can be found in the YMCA’s upstairs Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) lab room. There, competitors program robots with tablet devices. Children can learn how to program and use two 3D printers obtained recently as well as a laser-cutter. This allows for needed parts to be made in-house at times. However, robotics and 3D printing represents only a fraction of the full scope of activities in the STEM room throughout the year.