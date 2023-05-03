Three Central College students from Winnebago and Hancock Counties were honored in Pella during a 23rd annual scholarship dinner on April 20.

College senior Nathan Larson of Britt received the Lyle and Kathy Vander Meiden Scholarship.

College freshman Matthew Steffensmeier of Garner received the Bob and Lois Vermeer Endowed Scholarship in Engineering.

College freshman Joseph Hovinga of Forest City received the Clifford and Ruth Keizer Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.

More than 500 students, families, and donors attended.