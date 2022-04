Central College officials in Pella have announced that Central Class of 2022 senior student Sydney Burgardt of Britt has secured an internship as part of her college studies.

Burgardt is working as an intern at Mahaska County YMCA in Oskaloosa during the spring 2022 semester. She has also participated in track and field for the Dutch.

Burgardt is the daughter of Rick and Laurie Burgardt of Britt.

