Central awards scholarships to local students

Central College's annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 800 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.

While they could not be honored at the ceremony, several local students received scholarships.

Theodore Baldus of Saint Ansgar received the Clifford and Ruth Keizer Scholarship.

Ty Creger of Osage received the Journey Scholarship.

Matthew Huisman of Osage received the Journey Scholarship.

Abigail Marr of Riceville received the Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

In other education news:

Huisman performs jazz at Central

On April 23, Matthew Huisman of Osage was one of seven Central College students who performed in the Jazz Band Concert in Pella’s Cox-Snow Music Recital Hall.

