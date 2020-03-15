You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Valley Quilters Guild to meet
The Cedar Valley Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State St., south entrance, Osage.

We will be making name tags. Members are reminded to bring four strips of coordinating fabric measuring 4 inches by 16 inches.

Don’t forget that tickets are still available for chances to win the raffle quilt. The winner will be drawn at the April meeting. Call Barb Maakestad at 641-732-5092 to purchase a ticket.

Refreshments will be served during the Social at Six beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

