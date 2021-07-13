Cedar Summerstock Theater brings art to city council

At its July 12 meeting, Director of Cedar Summerstock Theater Nancy Lee invited the Osage City Council to a performance of The Addams Family.

“I’m the one who brought this crazy theater company to Osage about five years ago,” Lee said. “We are really young, and most art organizations don’t make it past four years.”

Lee said CST has an enthusiastic grant writing team and it wants to work with the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

“Our mission is to be here for the long run,” she said. “We want to make us a permanent part of Osage, because we truly believe the arts in a city and a community help to keep the place exciting, innovative and thriving economically. We bring a source of diversity.”

Recently, CST applied for a Rural Innovative Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“An arts organization applying for that type of grant is unusual,” Lee said. “But we were the only arts organization to receive a grant from [IEDA].”

CST put $10,000 toward the grant and in turn received $20,000 from the state. To improve CST performances, $13,000 will be spent on a light board permanently placed at the CRC, according to Lee. There will also be two new spotlights and sound equipment for the CRC.