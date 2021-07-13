Cedar Summerstock Theater brings art to city council

At its July 12 meeting, Director of Cedar Summerstock Theater Nancy Lee invited the Osage City Council to a performance of The Addams Family.
“I’m the one who brought this crazy theater company to Osage about five years ago,” Lee said. “We are really young, and most art organizations don’t make it past four years.”
Lee said CST has an enthusiastic grant writing team and it wants to work with the Cedar River Complex in Osage.
“Our mission is to be here for the long run,” she said. “We want to make us a permanent part of Osage, because we truly believe the arts in a city and a community help to keep the place exciting, innovative and thriving economically. We bring a source of diversity.”
Recently, CST applied for a Rural Innovative Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“An arts organization applying for that type of grant is unusual,” Lee said. “But we were the only arts organization to receive a grant from [IEDA].”
CST put $10,000 toward the grant and in turn received $20,000 from the state. To improve CST performances, $13,000 will be spent on a light board permanently placed at the CRC, according to Lee. There will also be two new spotlights and sound equipment for the CRC.
“We’re going to leave it here for Osage and the community to use,” she said. “It makes everything we do more professional. We want to be known as a professional theater right here in rural Iowa.”
Part of the grant involves training local students.
“We have five college students here for technical theater,” Lee said. “Part of the grant – we are opening workshops and bringing in these professionals to train high school students from Iowa. That translates into so many jobs.”
Three local students are currently working on The Addams Family.
CST has applied for other grants to bring in not only state money, but national funds such as National Endowment for the Arts grants.
“We’re beating the odds bringing something like this to a community as small as we are,” Lee said. “We are starting to catch the eye of some larger places, which is really great. Des Moines is really noticing us. We had the person from the EDA come up and see one of our productions.
“They’re noticing what we’re doing, and we’re hoping to get more money infused into this community through what we’re doing.”
CST brings in college students from across the country. Parents visit often, bringing tourism dollars to Mitchell County.
Because of COVID-19, two of the plays were forced into outside venues this year. Osage Mayor Steve Cooper praised the innovative setup at L.R. Falk Construction’s Duenow Quarry in Saint Ansgar, where CST performed the play Godspell.
In part because some people were hesitant to attend a public gathering during the pandemic, attendance has been down in 2021.
The Addams Family will be held indoors at the Cedar River Complex.
Lee grew up between Saint Ansgar and Osage, and through her work in education she developed connections to the professional world in Minneapolis. Many who help in Mitchell County are accustomed to big city productions.
“The guy doing our set designs is a professional from the Twin Cities,” Lee said. “He has his MFA in set design. He’s well sought after at all the big theaters in Minneapolis (and) we have him here working for us.”
Lee said she strives to bring art to where it has not been a natural fit in the past.
“For 25 years, I worked in the inner city of Minneapolis in schools that had nothing, and [I] left them with thriving nationally recognized programs,” she said.
Cooper has been impressed with the first two CST productions of the summer.
“This is a win-win for our communities,” he said. “It’s a win for the CRC. It’s a win for the people of the community [in] that they have access to this type of art.”
Council member Ross Grafft also praised the quality of work.
“They’re outstanding, and the kids look like they’re having a good time," he said. "They’re talented.”
Lee describes CST as a Major League farm club.
“These students we’re bringing in here, they’re going to Broadway,” Lee said. “You’re going to start seeing these kids, who have just been performing here, making it on a national stage.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.