Cedar Summerstock Theater announces times and dates

You can’t say that Cedar Summerstock Theater doesn’t adapt.

After canceling its 2020 season due to the pandemic, there was no way Cedar Summerstock founder and artistic director Nancy Lee and crew was going to let the 2021 summer pass by without live musical theater.

And so it will be – big time. “Seussical,” a fun look at the famous children’s author, Dr. Seuss, opens on June 16.

The first two shows of this season will be held outside – and one of them is in a quarry. The decision was made to do the early shows outside due to Covid-19 concerns. The last two shows return to the stage at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center.

Outdoor performances are a challenge, but CST will easily meet the logistical issues related to sets, sound and lighting, Lee said. That will happen in large part to the crackerjack staff and troupe selected for this season’s shows. A widening circle of college fine arts students has heard about the unique Iowa theater – the only one of its kind in the Upper Midwest, Lee said – and want to be a part.

“And the quality just keeps getting better and better,” she added.

The actors, she said, are “all so incredibly talented.”