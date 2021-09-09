Cedar River Rendezvous to revive the past

For a few days near the nature center in Osage, from Sept. 17-19, the modern era will be forgotten.

Foundation

Conservation’s Brian Huffman has lost track of the years. He guesses it was 12 autumns ago when he created the Cedar River Rendezvous. It takes weeks of work to organize, but for him it is a pleasure to serve families.

“We wanted to put on an event to get children and parents involved,” Huffman said. “Mostly to teach why people hunted, fished and trapped.”

He said rendezvous events such as these are difficult to start, as those involved set their schedules to begin the year.

“And you have to break into that,” he said. “So it takes time to get those people to come to your event, and you have to grow your event to get the public to come.”

That makes the Cedar River Rendezvous a success story.

“It’s growing, and we’re getting our kids involved,” Huffman said. “We’ve got our school days now, and a lot of those kids are bringing their parents on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s what we aimed to do at first. It just took time to do it.

“It takes everybody getting involved. It’s not a one-person-driven event.”