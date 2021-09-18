Cedar River Rendezvous kicks off its 2021 show

On Sept. 17, Cedar River Rendezvous began its three day stand outside the offices of Mitchell County Conservation in Osage.

Cannons were fired by a man named Al Cannon, candles burned, a blacksmith forged, and Minnesota Captain Jack Sparrow taught students from schools afar about piracy on the Mississippi River. As well, men played music on flutes and banjos as Civil War surgeons attempted to save the lives of soldiers, a few rubber limbs lying in the shadow of the tent.

Canceled due to COVID-19, the Deer and Turkey Show was moved to Saturday, Sept. 17 during the Cedar River Rendezvous. Hunters can get their bucks scored at the event.

