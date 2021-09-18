 Skip to main content
Cedar River Rendezvous kicks off its 2021 show
On Sept. 17, Cedar River Rendezvous began its three day stand outside the offices of Mitchell County Conservation in Osage.

Cannons were fired by a man named Al Cannon, candles burned, a blacksmith forged, and Minnesota Captain Jack Sparrow taught students from schools afar about piracy on the Mississippi River. As well, men played music on flutes and banjos as Civil War surgeons attempted to save the lives of soldiers, a few rubber limbs lying in the shadow of the tent.

Canceled due to COVID-19, the Deer and Turkey Show was moved to Saturday, Sept. 17 during the Cedar River Rendezvous. Hunters can get their bucks scored at the event.

Minnesota Captain Jack Sparrow

Minnesota Captain Jack Sparrow stands beside a shipwreck in Osage.
Cindy Morey rendezvous days

Cindy Morey takes a break from crochet. Her husband Hank is busy as a blacksmith a few tents down.
Hank Morey rendezvous days

Hank Morey shows Lynn Brigham's fifth grade class from St. Ansgar how to blacksmith.
Al Cannon Mark Biggs Norm Kelly

From left to right, Al Cannon, Mark Biggs and Norm Kelly discuss artillery as an expanse of tents stretches behind them. Cannon is Al's given name, and he was obviously born to fire grapeshot. Sally Ann is his 1841 12-pound mountain howitzer. 
Sally Ann the cannon of Al Cannon

Here is Sally Ann the cannon seemingly aimed at a shed. During the Cedar River Rendezvous, the thump and roar of cannon fire could be heard outside the offices of Mitchell County Conservation.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

