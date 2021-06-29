Cedar River designated state water trail

The Cedar River in Mitchell County has officially been designated as a state water trail.

The public is invited to celebrate with the Mitchell County Conservation Board on July 24 to learn more about the Cedar River and to experience it firsthand. The event will be held at Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

According to a press release, from 10 a.m. to noon there will be an open river fair with booths highlighting the history, aquatic life, water quality, and use of the Cedar River. Afterward there will be a free lunch.

After lunch, attendees may sign up to join one of several floats in order to explore the river in person. Call Andy Taets at 641-420-5517 to sign up.

Those with a great Cedar River story, photo or experience may share it on July 24.

