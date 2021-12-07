 Skip to main content
Cedar River Complex to hold youth events

The Cedar River Complex is hosting several events geared toward youth on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Cedar River Complex swim

The Cedar River Complex will offer a toddler gym and swim on Dec. 8.

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. it is the toddler gym and swim, a program designed for children three to five years old. According to the CRC, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving social and physical skills.

The first half of the class will be in the gym, the second half in the pool. Children should wear comfortable clothes with swimsuit underneath. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for nonmembers.

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. it is BioGirls, a program to empower fourth through sixth grade girls. They will participate in activities that focus on healthy food, fitness and self-esteem. The girls will make their own snacks and explore various activities that should make fitness fun. Girls should wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. Cost is $10 for CRC members and $15.39 for non-members.

The next event is the following week, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. There will be a toddler gym and tumble full of running, jumping and tumbling. According to the CRC, children three to five years old will get exercise while working on coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and clean sneakers. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.

