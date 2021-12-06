 Skip to main content
Cedar River Complex holding parking auction

The Cedar River Complex’s parking lot auction is returning this December.

CRC logo

The winner of the auction will be able to reserve a designated parking spot close to the CRC in Osage to beat the wind, rain and snow. Silent bids will be taken until Tuesday, Dec. 21 for two separate parking spots. The two highest bids will each receive a prime spot for a full year, with a sign with the recipient’s name included.

This promotion is for CRC members only. Those interested should stop by the CRC welcome desk to receive a bid number and to place a bid. High bids will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

