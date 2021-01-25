Cedar River Complex holding February events

The Cedar River Complex is holding a toddler gym and swim from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

According to its newsletter, the program is designed for children ages 3 years old to 5 years old. Children will experience a stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.

Children should come in comfortable play clothes, wearing a swimsuit underneath.

The first half hour of class will be in the gym, and the second half hour in the pool, according to the newsletter. Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so. However, they must stay in the building while their children attend class.

Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. The instructor is Carrie Barker.

Other programs:

• According to the newsletter, the CRC will also hold their Duck Dash at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Sponsorship of ducks was available in January, and the race heats will take place at the CRC Lazy River. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a duck floatie.