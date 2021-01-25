Cedar River Complex holding February events

The Cedar River Complex is holding a toddler gym and swim from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
According to its newsletter, the program is designed for children ages 3 years old to 5 years old. Children will experience a stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.
Children should come in comfortable play clothes, wearing a swimsuit underneath.
The first half hour of class will be in the gym, and the second half hour in the pool, according to the newsletter. Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so. However, they must stay in the building while their children attend class.
Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. The instructor is Carrie Barker.
Other programs:
• According to the newsletter, the CRC will also hold their Duck Dash at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Sponsorship of ducks was available in January, and the race heats will take place at the CRC Lazy River. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a duck floatie.
• As well, the CRC will hold group swim lessons on Tuesdays, including Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 2 and 9. Classes run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in 30 minute sessions.
According to the newsletter, swimming lessons are important for children and have many benefits, including learning how to be comfortable in the water and building swimming skills. Multiple levels for children 3 years old and up are offered from introductory classes to refinement classes.
Preregistration is appreciated, with a cost of $30 for CRC members and $46.15 for non-members.
• Classes for Tae Kwon Do, a Korean Martial Art that emphasizes kicking and hand techniques along with self-defense moves, will also be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
According to the newsletter, children and adults learn respect, self-confidence and discipline. The instructor is Lincoln Waite, a fifth degree black belt. Price is $25 for CRC members and $38.46 for non-members.