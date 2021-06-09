Cattlemen's Board seeks 2021 Beef Queen

The Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Board is seeking the 2021 Beef Queen.
The queen will be going into her junior or senior year of high school at a school in Mitchell County. Expectations for the queen would be handing out ribbons at the county fair during the cattle show, attending multiple grilling events, and participating in potential beef promotion events.
The queen will be awarded a $500 scholarship at the beginning of her second semester of college. Candidates should contact Beth Rachut at 515-231-5310 or rachutfarms@osage.net by July 28.