Cathy Caldwell insurance award helps continue quest to help communities

The American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation recently recognized agency owner Cathy Caldwell of Forest City and Garner as a Community Impact Award recipient.

These award winners are recognized by American Family peers, staff, and leadership for dedication to their community through fundraising, volunteerism, board service and advocacy.

Caldwell’s work spans various organizations and causes. Cathy and her team volunteer in the communities they serve in a variety of areas. They help with Families of the Fallen at the Country Thunder Music Festival. They have donated funds to assist both God’s Pantry in Garner and the Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City.

The agency team members have also worked booths at the Winnebago County Fair and Hancock County District Fair. They have provided free coffee to many area schools in the teacher’s lounges and brought their Coffee Cart to several area businesses.

Cathy has been a board member of the Garner Chamber of Commerce. She and her team serve on other board positions in their churches and other organizations.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to align with American Family’s commitment to serving communities and connect with other individuals, families, business owners and nonprofits in creating a meaningful impact,” said Caldwell. “I am honored to receive this award and hope it inspires others to get involved.”

In recognition, the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation is making a $1,500 donation to an organization that Cathy specified, Families of the Fallen.

“Organizations like American Family Insurance together with agents like Cathy Caldwell make our mission possible," said Andy Klein, local member of Families of the Fallen. "We are honored to be selected as the recipient of the award. This money will assist us in our mission.”

More information about Families of the Fallen is available at https://fotf.us.

