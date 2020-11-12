Carryout only Thanksgiving Day meal planned in Forest City

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, north central Iowa residents can safely get a Thanksgiving Day meal for carryout only in Forest City.

The 25th annual holiday meal is Nov. 26, 2002, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark Street, Forest City.

The church is asking for free will donations that will help support its missions programs.

Meal pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meal participants are asked to sign up by calling the church office at 641-585-3152 or registering at immanuelfamily.com by Nov. 19. Meals will be delivered to homebound persons who register.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

