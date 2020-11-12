 Skip to main content
Carryout only Thanksgiving Day meal planned in Forest City
Immanuel Lutheran Church thanksgiving prep 1

In this file photo, volunteers prepare the Thanksgiving Day meal at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. From left, Anna Lehmann, Cindy Lehmann and Alice Jones. 

 RICHARD JOHNSON PHOTOS, THE SUMMIT

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, north central Iowa residents can safely get a Thanksgiving Day meal for carryout only in Forest City.

The 25th annual holiday meal is Nov. 26, 2002, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark Street, Forest City.

The church is asking for free will donations that will help support its missions programs.

Meal pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meal participants are asked to sign up by calling the church office at 641-585-3152 or registering at immanuelfamily.com by Nov. 19. Meals will be delivered to homebound persons who register. 

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

