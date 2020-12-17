 Skip to main content
Carlson and Sullivan named to Wartburg Dean's List
Wartburg College names two to Dean's List.

According to a press release from Wartburg College, two graduates of local high schools have been named to the Fall Term Dean’s List.

The recipients are Addy Carlson of Saint Ansgar and Sierra Sullivan of Riceville.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

